Recently added apps

Bada Bib!

View and edit BibTeX entries

Slingshot

2D space shooting game with gravity

KonbuCase

Convert case in your text

Pin It!

Create the shortcut to your favorite portable apps into your app launcher

Reco

Record talks to remember the contents later

CoreChess

Open source chess GUI for chess engines
@sakya on GitHub

Whaler

Docker Container Management

GB Enhanced+

A Game Boy (Color, Advance) emulator

Q2PRO

Enhanced Quake 2 client

JADX

Dex to Java decompiler
@skylot on GitHub

Pebbles

Perform advanced calculations with ease

Communique

RSS Reader with cross-platform sync

Avvie

Crop images for avatars or wallpapers
@taiko2k on GitHub

Tauon Music Box

Play your music with style
@taiko2k on GitHub

Flatseal

Manage Flatpak permissions
@tchx84 on GitHub

Frog

Extract text from images

Norka

Continuous text editor

MyFlutterCrypto

MyFlutterCrypto is a cross-platform application that allows you to encrypt and decrypt texts in a simple way.

Oomox theme designer

customize icons, xrdb and GTK themes

BrogueCE

Brogue: Community Edition - a community-lead fork of the much-loved minimalist roguelike game

Spectator

Comfortably test your REST APIs!

Remote Touchpad

Control mouse and keyboard from a smartphone
@unrud on GitHub

Video Downloader

Download videos from websites like YouTube and many others
@unrud on GitHub

Scans to PDF

Create small, searchable PDFs from scanned documents
@unrud on GitHub

Image Scan

Image acquisition utilities for Epson

VCalculator

Simple calculator.
@vikdevelop on GitHub

Photopea

Free alternative for Adobe Photoshop users

Timer

Simple Countdown Timer
@vikdevelop on GitHub

vokoscreenNG

Easy to use screencast creator

ElectronMail

Unofficial desktop client for ProtonMail