Search apps
/
Open Menu
Publish
Forum
About
Login
Recently added apps
1000 results
Bada Bib!
View and edit BibTeX entries
Slingshot
2D space shooting game with gravity
KonbuCase
Convert case in your text
Pin It!
Create the shortcut to your favorite portable apps into your app launcher
Reco
Record talks to remember the contents later
CoreChess
Open source chess GUI for chess engines
This app is verified
@sakya on GitHub
Whaler
Docker Container Management
GB Enhanced+
A Game Boy (Color, Advance) emulator
Q2PRO
Enhanced Quake 2 client
JADX
Dex to Java decompiler
This app is verified
@skylot on GitHub
Pebbles
Perform advanced calculations with ease
Communique
RSS Reader with cross-platform sync
Avvie
Crop images for avatars or wallpapers
This app is verified
@taiko2k on GitHub
Tauon Music Box
Play your music with style
This app is verified
@taiko2k on GitHub
Flatseal
Manage Flatpak permissions
This app is verified
@tchx84 on GitHub
Frog
Extract text from images
Norka
Continuous text editor
MyFlutterCrypto
MyFlutterCrypto is a cross-platform application that allows you to encrypt and decrypt texts in a simple way.
Oomox theme designer
customize icons, xrdb and GTK themes
BrogueCE
Brogue: Community Edition - a community-lead fork of the much-loved minimalist roguelike game
Spectator
Comfortably test your REST APIs!
Remote Touchpad
Control mouse and keyboard from a smartphone
This app is verified
@unrud on GitHub
Video Downloader
Download videos from websites like YouTube and many others
This app is verified
@unrud on GitHub
Scans to PDF
Create small, searchable PDFs from scanned documents
This app is verified
@unrud on GitHub
Image Scan
Image acquisition utilities for Epson
VCalculator
Simple calculator.
This app is verified
@vikdevelop on GitHub
Photopea
Free alternative for Adobe Photoshop users
Timer
Simple Countdown Timer
This app is verified
@vikdevelop on GitHub
vokoscreenNG
Easy to use screencast creator
ElectronMail
Unofficial desktop client for ProtonMail
1
...
27
28
29
30
31
...
34