Apps in the KDE group

144 results

KGraphViewer

A Graphviz DOT graph viewer
Kubrick

3-D Game based on Rubik's Cube
LSkat

German card game Skat for two players
KLettres

Learn The Alphabet
KSnakeDuel

Tron-like Game
KSquares

Connect the dots to create squares
Konquest

Galactic Strategy Game
KXStitch

A cross stitch pattern creator
kst

Interactive Data Visualization and Analysis
Choqok

Micro-blogging client
YUView

QT based, cross-platform YUV player with an advanced analytic toolset

Klickety

Klickety is an adaptation of the "clickomania" game
KBlackbox

Blackbox Logic Game
Killbots

Outsmart the killer robots to win
Kollision

Casual ball game
Rocs

Rocs Graph Theory
Picmi

Puzzle game based on number logic
Telly Skout

A convergent Kirigami TV guide
KUIViewer

Qt Designer UI File Viewer
Ruqola

Rocket Chat Client
Massif-Visualizer

A visualizer for Valgrind Massif data files
Kolor Lines

Tactical Game
KJumpingCube

Territory Capture Game
Kongress

KDE Conference companion application
