Search apps
/
Open Menu
Publish
Forum
About
Login
Apps in the KDE group
144 results
KGraphViewer
A Graphviz DOT graph viewer
This app is verified
KDE
Kubrick
3-D Game based on Rubik's Cube
This app is verified
KDE
LSkat
German card game Skat for two players
This app is verified
KDE
KLettres
Learn The Alphabet
This app is verified
KDE
KSnakeDuel
Tron-like Game
This app is verified
KDE
KSquares
Connect the dots to create squares
This app is verified
KDE
Konquest
Galactic Strategy Game
This app is verified
KDE
KXStitch
A cross stitch pattern creator
This app is verified
KDE
kst
Interactive Data Visualization and Analysis
This app is verified
KDE
Choqok
Micro-blogging client
This app is verified
KDE
YUView
QT based, cross-platform YUV player with an advanced analytic toolset
Klickety
Klickety is an adaptation of the "clickomania" game
This app is verified
KDE
KBlackbox
Blackbox Logic Game
This app is verified
KDE
Killbots
Outsmart the killer robots to win
This app is verified
KDE
Kollision
Casual ball game
This app is verified
KDE
Rocs
Rocs Graph Theory
This app is verified
KDE
Picmi
Puzzle game based on number logic
This app is verified
KDE
Telly Skout
A convergent Kirigami TV guide
This app is verified
KDE
KUIViewer
Qt Designer UI File Viewer
This app is verified
KDE
Ruqola
Rocket Chat Client
This app is verified
KDE
Massif-Visualizer
A visualizer for Valgrind Massif data files
This app is verified
KDE
Kolor Lines
Tactical Game
This app is verified
KDE
KJumpingCube
Territory Capture Game
This app is verified
KDE
Kongress
KDE Conference companion application
This app is verified
KDE
1
...
3
4
5