Apps in the KDE group
144 results
LabPlot
Interactive Data Visualization and Analysis
This app is verified
KDE
Koko
Image Gallery
This app is verified
KDE
Angelfish Web Browser
Webbrowser for mobile devices
This app is verified
KDE
Konversation
IRC client
This app is verified
KDE
Minuet
Music Education Software
This app is verified
KDE
Skrooge
Single-entry bookkeeping for home use
This app is verified
KDE
Kapman
Pac-Man Clone
This app is verified
KDE
KRuler
Screen Ruler
This app is verified
KDE
Naval Battle
Battle Ship Game
This app is verified
KDE
KGeography
Geography learning tool
This app is verified
KDE
Vvave
Play your music collection
This app is verified
KDE
KBruch
Exercise Fractions
This app is verified
KDE
KSudoku
Complete a numeric puzzle with the numbers from one to nine
This app is verified
KDE
Lokalize
Computer-aided translation system
This app is verified
KDE
Kiten
Japanese Reference and Study Tool
This app is verified
KDE
Blinken
Memory Enhancement Game
This app is verified
KDE
QNapi
A software for downloading and automatic matching subtitles to movies
Kronometer
Chronometer
This app is verified
KDE
Palapeli
Jigsaw puzzle game
This app is verified
KDE
Bovo
"Five in a row" board game
This app is verified
KDE
KmPlot
Mathematical Function Plotter
This app is verified
KDE
Kolf
Miniature Golf
This app is verified
KDE
Keysmith
Two-factor code generator for Plasma Mobile and Desktop
This app is verified
KDE
KDE Itinerary
Digital travel assistant
This app is verified
KDE
KBlocks
Falling Blocks Game
This app is verified
KDE
KHangMan
Hangman Game
This app is verified
KDE
KPhotoAlbum
KDE image management software
This app is verified
KDE
Cantor
KDE Frontend to Mathematical Software
This app is verified
KDE
KTurtle
Educational Programming Environment
This app is verified
KDE
Potato Guy
A simple constructor game suitable for children and adults alike
This app is verified
KDE
