Apps in the KDE group
144 results
Kamoso
Use your webcam to take pictures and make videos
This app is verified
KDE
Kaffeine
Multimedia Player
This app is verified
KDE
Kasts
Podcast application
This app is verified
KDE
Kleopatra
Certificate Manager and Unified Crypto GUI
This app is verified
KDE
Calculator
A feature rich calculator
This app is verified
KDE
Kid3
Edit audio file metadata
This app is verified
KDE
KMPlayer
Interface for MPlayer by KDE
This app is verified
KDE
KTouch
Touch Typing Tutor
This app is verified
KDE
KDevelop
Featureful, plugin-extensible IDE for C/C++ and other programming languages
This app is verified
KDE
Tokodon
A Mastodon client
This app is verified
KDE
Kalzium
Periodic Table of Elements
This app is verified
KDE
Marble
Virtual Globe
This app is verified
KDE
KWalletManager
Wallet Management Tool
This app is verified
KDE
KGet
Download Manager
This app is verified
KDE
Krename
A powerful batch file renamer
This app is verified
KDE
Okteta
Hex editor
This app is verified
KDE
Akregator
A news feed reader
This app is verified
KDE
QMLKonsole
Mobile terminal application
This app is verified
KDE
Subtitle Composer
Video subtitle editor that supports basic and advanced editing operations
This app is verified
KDE
Pix
Image Gallery
This app is verified
KDE
Kontact
Handle all your emails, calendars, contacts and more within a single window
This app is verified
KDE
NeoChat
A client for matrix, the decentralized communication protocol
This app is verified
KDE
Index
Manage your files
This app is verified
KDE
KMines
Minesweeper-like Game
This app is verified
KDE
Umbrello
UML Modeller
This app is verified
KDE
KDiff3
A file and folder comparison and merge tool
This app is verified
KDE
KNights
Chess game
This app is verified
KDE
Tellico
Collection Manager
This app is verified
KDE
KColorChooser
Color selector and palette editor
This app is verified
KDE
KBreakOut
KBreakOut is a Breakout-like game by KDE
This app is verified
KDE
