Apps in the KDE group

144 results

Kamoso

Use your webcam to take pictures and make videos
Kaffeine

Multimedia Player
Kasts

Podcast application
Kleopatra

Certificate Manager and Unified Crypto GUI
Calculator

A feature rich calculator
Kid3

Edit audio file metadata
KMPlayer

Interface for MPlayer by KDE
KTouch

Touch Typing Tutor
KDevelop

Featureful, plugin-extensible IDE for C/C++ and other programming languages
Tokodon

A Mastodon client
Kalzium

Periodic Table of Elements
Marble

Virtual Globe
KWalletManager

Wallet Management Tool
KGet

Download Manager
Krename

A powerful batch file renamer
Okteta

Hex editor
Akregator

A news feed reader
QMLKonsole

Mobile terminal application
Subtitle Composer

Video subtitle editor that supports basic and advanced editing operations
Pix

Image Gallery
Kontact

Handle all your emails, calendars, contacts and more within a single window
NeoChat

A client for matrix, the decentralized communication protocol
Index

Manage your files
KMines

Minesweeper-like Game
Umbrello

UML Modeller
KDiff3

A file and folder comparison and merge tool
KNights

Chess game
Tellico

Collection Manager
KColorChooser

Color selector and palette editor
KBreakOut

KBreakOut is a Breakout-like game by KDE
