Apps in the GNOME group

165 results

Key Rack

View and edit your apps’ keys
Keysign

OpenPGP Keysigning helper

Tuhi

Utility to download drawings from the Wacom Ink range of devices

Confy

Conference schedules viewer

Vector Slicer

Export multi-page PDFs from an SVG

Office Runner

Close your laptop lid and start running

Tau

GTK frontend for the xi text editor

Fava

Do your finances using fava and beancount

frogr

A flickr uploader for GNOME

Hitori

Play the Hitori puzzle game

Banner Viewer

View and edit GNOME Software banners.
Loop

A simple audio loop machind for GNOME

Short Circuit

Developer scratchpad

Daty

Free Wikidata editor.

TUMexam Client

Client for TUMexam to manage students and exams.