Apps in the GNOME group
165 results
Key Rack
View and edit your apps’ keys
This app is verified
drey.app
Keysign
OpenPGP Keysigning helper
Tuhi
Utility to download drawings from the Wacom Ink range of devices
Confy
Conference schedules viewer
Vector Slicer
Export multi-page PDFs from an SVG
Office Runner
Close your laptop lid and start running
Tau
GTK frontend for the xi text editor
Fava
Do your finances using fava and beancount
frogr
A flickr uploader for GNOME
Hitori
Play the Hitori puzzle game
Banner Viewer
View and edit GNOME Software banners.
This app is verified
GNOME
Loop
A simple audio loop machind for GNOME
Short Circuit
Developer scratchpad
Daty
Free Wikidata editor.
TUMexam Client
Client for TUMexam to manage students and exams.
