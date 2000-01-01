Apps in the GNOME group

165 results

moserial

Serial terminal

Gtranslator

Translate and localize applications and libraries

Four-in-a-row

Make lines of the same color to win

Organizer

A utility to organize your files into neat categories

Five or More

Remove colored balls from the board by forming lines
GNOME

Multiplication Puzzle

Solve a math mystery
drey.app

Teleport

Share files over the local network

Timetrack

A timetrack for GNOME

Tomboy

Desktop note-taking application

Password

Strong Password for Maximum Security

Splash

Set highres desktop backgrounds from Unsplash!

Dice Roller

Roll dice of many different shapes and sizes in all possible combinations.

Swell Foop

Clear the screen by removing groups of colored and shaped tiles

Digital Assets

Cryptocurrencies prices and statistics

Cowsay

Cowsay, a state of the art Cowsay generator using GNOME conventions

Symbolic Preview

Symbolics Made Easy
@World/design on GNOME GitLab

Capsule

Medication tracker

GNOME Klotski

Slide blocks to solve the puzzle
GNOME

Chess Clock

Time games of over-the-board chess
clarahobbs.com

Lights Off

Turn off all the lights
GNOME

GNOME Taquin

Slide tiles to their correct places
GNOME

Space Launch

When will the next rocket soar to the skies?

Funkcio

Draw functions from points

Tali

Roll dice and score points
GNOME

Atomix

Build molecules out of single atoms

Convolution

Maze escaping game
@bazylevnik0 on GNOME GitLab

Schemes

Design style schemes for GtkSourceView

Journable

A simple bullet journal

GNOME Robots

Avoid the robots and make them crash into each other
GNOME

Typography

Typography tool
Verified