Apps in the GNOME group
165 results
moserial
Serial terminal
Gtranslator
Translate and localize applications and libraries
Four-in-a-row
Make lines of the same color to win
Organizer
A utility to organize your files into neat categories
Five or More
Remove colored balls from the board by forming lines
This app is verified
GNOME
Multiplication Puzzle
Solve a math mystery
This app is verified
drey.app
Teleport
Share files over the local network
Timetrack
A timetrack for GNOME
Tomboy
Desktop note-taking application
Password
Strong Password for Maximum Security
Splash
Set highres desktop backgrounds from Unsplash!
Dice Roller
Roll dice of many different shapes and sizes in all possible combinations.
Swell Foop
Clear the screen by removing groups of colored and shaped tiles
Digital Assets
Cryptocurrencies prices and statistics
Cowsay
Cowsay, a state of the art Cowsay generator using GNOME conventions
Symbolic Preview
Symbolics Made Easy
This app is verified
@World/design on GNOME GitLab
Capsule
Medication tracker
GNOME Klotski
Slide blocks to solve the puzzle
This app is verified
GNOME
Chess Clock
Time games of over-the-board chess
This app is verified
clarahobbs.com
Lights Off
Turn off all the lights
This app is verified
GNOME
GNOME Taquin
Slide tiles to their correct places
This app is verified
GNOME
Space Launch
When will the next rocket soar to the skies?
Funkcio
Draw functions from points
Tali
Roll dice and score points
This app is verified
GNOME
Atomix
Build molecules out of single atoms
Convolution
Maze escaping game
This app is verified
@bazylevnik0 on GNOME GitLab
Schemes
Design style schemes for GtkSourceView
Journable
A simple bullet journal
GNOME Robots
Avoid the robots and make them crash into each other
This app is verified
GNOME
Typography
Typography tool
This app is verified
Verified
