Apps in the GNOME group
165 results
Glade
Create or open user interface designs for GTK+ applications
GB Enhanced+
A Game Boy (Color, Advance) emulator
Polari
Talk to people on IRC
This app is verified
GNOME
Emblem
Generate project avatars
This app is verified
@World/design on GNOME GitLab
Contrast
Check contrast between two colors
This app is verified
@World/design on GNOME GitLab
GNOME Color Manager
Inspect and compare installed color profiles
Xiphos
Bible Study Guide
Letterpress
Turn images into text
This app is verified
@gregorni on GitLab
Recipes
GNOME loves to cook
Break Timer
Computer break reminders for GNOME
This app is verified
GNOME
Health
Track your fitness goals
Read It Later
Save and read web articles
This app is verified
belmoussaoui.com
UPnP Router Control
A simple program that manages UPnP compliant routers
App Icon Preview
Tool for designing applications icons
This app is verified
GNOME
GNOME Reversi
Dominate the board in a classic reversi game, or play the reversed variant
This app is verified
GNOME
Lorem
Generate placeholder text
This app is verified
@World/design on GNOME GitLab
D-Spy
A D-Bus explorer for GNOME
Crosswords
Solve crossword puzzles
Devhelp
A developer tool for browsing and searching API documentation
This app is verified
GNOME
Girens for Plex
Girens is a Plex GTK client for playing movies, TV shows and music from your Plex library.
This app is verified
g4d.nl
Color Palette
Color Palette tool
This app is verified
Verified
gbrainy
gbrainy is a game to train memory, arithmetical, verbal and logical skills.
Share Preview
Test social media cards locally
This app is verified
rafaelmardojai.com
GMetronome
A tempo measurement tool for composers and musicians
Eolie
Web browser
Elastic
Design spring animations
This app is verified
drey.app
GNOME Nibbles
Guide a worm around a maze
This app is verified
GNOME
HexGL
Space racing game
GNOME Tetravex
Reorder tiles to fit a square
Blurble
Word guessing game
This app is verified
drey.app
