Apps in the GNOME group

165 results

Glade

Create or open user interface designs for GTK+ applications

GB Enhanced+

A Game Boy (Color, Advance) emulator

Polari

Talk to people on IRC
Emblem

Generate project avatars
@World/design on GNOME GitLab

Contrast

Check contrast between two colors
@World/design on GNOME GitLab

GNOME Color Manager

Inspect and compare installed color profiles

Xiphos

Bible Study Guide

Letterpress

Turn images into text
@gregorni on GitLab

Recipes

GNOME loves to cook

Break Timer

Computer break reminders for GNOME
Health

Track your fitness goals

Read It Later

Save and read web articles
belmoussaoui.com

UPnP Router Control

A simple program that manages UPnP compliant routers

App Icon Preview

Tool for designing applications icons
GNOME Reversi

Dominate the board in a classic reversi game, or play the reversed variant
Lorem

Generate placeholder text
@World/design on GNOME GitLab

D-Spy

A D-Bus explorer for GNOME

Crosswords

Solve crossword puzzles

Devhelp

A developer tool for browsing and searching API documentation
Girens for Plex

Girens is a Plex GTK client for playing movies, TV shows and music from your Plex library.
g4d.nl

Color Palette

Color Palette tool
gbrainy

gbrainy is a game to train memory, arithmetical, verbal and logical skills.

Share Preview

Test social media cards locally
rafaelmardojai.com

GMetronome

A tempo measurement tool for composers and musicians

Eolie

Web browser

Elastic

Design spring animations
drey.app

GNOME Nibbles

Guide a worm around a maze
HexGL

Space racing game

GNOME Tetravex

Reorder tiles to fit a square

Blurble

Word guessing game
drey.app