Apps in the GNOME group
165 results
GNOME Mahjongg
Match tiles and clear the board
This app is verified
GNOME
Passwords and Keys
Manage your passwords and encryption keys
Ear Tag
Edit audio file tags
This app is verified
drey.app
EasyTAG
Edit audio file metadata
Notes
Notes for GNOME
Nostalgia
Set historic GNOME Wallpapers
Audio Sharing
Share your computer audio
This app is verified
haeckerfelix.de
Getting Things GNOME!
Personal tasks and TODO-list items organizer
Cambalache
Create GTK User Interfaces
This app is verified
xjuan.ar
Fractal
Matrix group messaging app
This app is verified
GNOME
Identity
Compare images and videos
This app is verified
@YaLTeR on GNOME GitLab
Calls
Make phone and SIP calls
This app is verified
GNOME
Metronome
Keep the tempo
This app is verified
adrienplazas.com
GHex
Inspect and edit binary files
OCRFeeder
The complete OCR suite
Iotas
Simple note taking
This app is verified
@cheywood on GNOME GitLab
gitg
Graphical user interface for git
GNOME Sudoku
Test your logic skills in this number grid puzzle
This app is verified
GNOME
GNOME Mines
Clear hidden mines from a minefield
This app is verified
GNOME
Gnote
A simple note-taking application
Damask
Automatically set wallpaper images from Internet sources
This app is verified
drey.app
GNOME 2048
Obtain the 2048 tile
This app is verified
GNOME
Citations
Manage your bibliography
This app is verified
@msandova on GNOME GitLab
The Gnumeric Spreadsheet
A High-Precision Spreadsheet Program
Quadrapassel
Fit falling blocks together
Icon Library
Symbolic icons for your apps
This app is verified
@World/design on GNOME GitLab
gLabels
Create labels, business cards and media covers
Boatswain
Control your Elgato Stream Decks
GNOME Power Statistics
Observe power management
Sound Juicer
CD ripper with a clean interface and simple preferences
