Apps in the GNOME group

GNOME Mahjongg

Match tiles and clear the board
GNOME

Passwords and Keys

Manage your passwords and encryption keys

Ear Tag

Edit audio file tags
drey.app

EasyTAG

Edit audio file metadata

Notes

Notes for GNOME

Nostalgia

Set historic GNOME Wallpapers

Audio Sharing

Share your computer audio
haeckerfelix.de

Getting Things GNOME!

Personal tasks and TODO-list items organizer

Cambalache

Create GTK User Interfaces
xjuan.ar

Fractal

Matrix group messaging app
GNOME

Identity

Compare images and videos
@YaLTeR on GNOME GitLab

Calls

Make phone and SIP calls
GNOME

Metronome

Keep the tempo
adrienplazas.com

GHex

Inspect and edit binary files

OCRFeeder

The complete OCR suite

Iotas

Simple note taking
@cheywood on GNOME GitLab

gitg

Graphical user interface for git

GNOME Sudoku

Test your logic skills in this number grid puzzle
GNOME

GNOME Mines

Clear hidden mines from a minefield
GNOME

Gnote

A simple note-taking application

Damask

Automatically set wallpaper images from Internet sources
drey.app

GNOME 2048

Obtain the 2048 tile
GNOME

Citations

Manage your bibliography
@msandova on GNOME GitLab

The Gnumeric Spreadsheet

A High-Precision Spreadsheet Program

Quadrapassel

Fit falling blocks together

Icon Library

Symbolic icons for your apps
@World/design on GNOME GitLab

gLabels

Create labels, business cards and media covers

Boatswain

Control your Elgato Stream Decks

GNOME Power Statistics

Observe power management

Sound Juicer

CD ripper with a clean interface and simple preferences