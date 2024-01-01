Search apps
Apps in the GNOME group
165 results
Fragments
A BitTorrent Client
This app is verified
haeckerfelix.de
Evolution
Manage your email, contacts and schedule
This app is verified
GNOME
Pika Backup
Keep your data safe
This app is verified
@sophie-h on GNOME GitLab
Geary
Send and receive email
Video Trimmer
Trim videos quickly
This app is verified
@YaLTeR on GNOME GitLab
Authenticator
Generate Two-Factor Codes
This app is verified
belmoussaoui.com
Document Scanner
Make a digital copy of your photos and documents
This app is verified
Verified
Loupe
View images
This app is verified
GNOME
G4Music
Play your music elegantly
This app is verified
@neithern on GitHub
Dconf Editor
A graphical tool for editing the dconf database
This app is verified
Verified
Solanum
Balance working time and break time
This app is verified
GNOME
Decoder
Scan and Generate QR Codes
This app is verified
belmoussaoui.com
Warp
Fast and secure file transfer
This app is verified
drey.app
Meld
Compare and merge your files
Snapshot
Take pictures and videos
This app is verified
GNOME
Apostrophe
Edit Markdown in style
Builder
An IDE for GNOME
This app is verified
GNOME
gThumb Image Viewer
View and organize your images
Endeavour
Manage your tasks
Firmware
Install firmware on devices
Lollypop
Play and organize your music collection
Photos
Access, organize and share your photos on GNOME
This app is verified
GNOME
Pitivi
Create and edit your own movies
Aisleriot Solitaire
Play many different solitaire games
Podcasts
Listen to your favorite shows
This app is verified
GNOME
Obfuscate
Censor private information
This app is verified
belmoussaoui.com
Calligraphy
Turn your text into ASCII banners
This app is verified
@gregorni on GitLab
Music
Play and organize your music collection
This app is verified
GNOME
GNOME Chess
Play the classic two-player board game of chess
Secrets
Manage your passwords
This app is verified
@GNOME on GNOME GitLab
