Apps in the GNOME group

Fragments

A BitTorrent Client
haeckerfelix.de

Evolution

Manage your email, contacts and schedule
GNOME

Pika Backup

Keep your data safe
@sophie-h on GNOME GitLab

Geary

Send and receive email

Video Trimmer

Trim videos quickly
@YaLTeR on GNOME GitLab

Authenticator

Generate Two-Factor Codes
belmoussaoui.com

Document Scanner

Make a digital copy of your photos and documents
Verified

Loupe

View images
GNOME

G4Music

Play your music elegantly
@neithern on GitHub

Dconf Editor

A graphical tool for editing the dconf database
Verified

Solanum

Balance working time and break time
GNOME

Decoder

Scan and Generate QR Codes
belmoussaoui.com

Warp

Fast and secure file transfer
drey.app

Meld

Compare and merge your files

Snapshot

Take pictures and videos
GNOME

Apostrophe

Edit Markdown in style

Builder

An IDE for GNOME
GNOME

gThumb Image Viewer

View and organize your images

Endeavour

Manage your tasks

Firmware

Install firmware on devices

Lollypop

Play and organize your music collection

Photos

Access, organize and share your photos on GNOME
GNOME

Pitivi

Create and edit your own movies

Aisleriot Solitaire

Play many different solitaire games

Podcasts

Listen to your favorite shows
GNOME

Obfuscate

Censor private information
belmoussaoui.com

Calligraphy

Turn your text into ASCII banners
@gregorni on GitLab

Music

Play and organize your music collection
GNOME

GNOME Chess

Play the classic two-player board game of chess

Secrets

Manage your passwords
@GNOME on GNOME GitLab