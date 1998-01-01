Search apps
Apps in the GNOME group
165 results
GNU Image Manipulation Program
Create images and edit photographs
Disk Usage Analyzer
Check folder sizes and available disk space
Boxes
Virtualization made simple
Fonts
View fonts on your system
Logs
View detailed event logs for the system
Cheese
Take photos and videos with your webcam, with fun graphical effects
Contacts
A contacts manager for GNOME
Text Editor
Edit text files
Shortwave
Listen to internet radio
Document Viewer
Document viewer for popular document formats
Calendar
Calendar for GNOME
Web
Browse the web
Weather
Show weather conditions and forecast
Clocks
Keep track of time
Maps
Find places around the world
Image Viewer
Browse and rotate images
Connections
View and use other desktops
Calculator
Perform arithmetic, scientific or financial calculations
Characters
Character map application
Déjà Dup Backups
Protect yourself from data loss
gedit
Text editor
Shotwell
Digital photo organizer
File Roller
Open, modify and create compressed archive files
Sound Recorder
A simple, modern sound recorder for GNOME
Amberol
Plays music, and nothing else
Black Box
A beautiful GTK 4 terminal.
Rhythmbox
Play and organize your music collection
Extensions
Manage your GNOME Extensions
GNOME Network Displays
Stream the desktop to Wi-Fi Display capable devices
Videos
Play movies
