Apps in the GNOME group

165 results

GNU Image Manipulation Program

Create images and edit photographs
gimp.org

Disk Usage Analyzer

Check folder sizes and available disk space
GNOME

Boxes

Virtualization made simple
GNOME

Fonts

View fonts on your system
GNOME

Logs

View detailed event logs for the system
GNOME

Cheese

Take photos and videos with your webcam, with fun graphical effects
GNOME

Contacts

A contacts manager for GNOME
GNOME

Text Editor

Edit text files
GNOME

Shortwave

Listen to internet radio
haeckerfelix.de

Document Viewer

Document viewer for popular document formats
GNOME

Calendar

Calendar for GNOME
GNOME

Web

Browse the web
GNOME

Weather

Show weather conditions and forecast
GNOME

Clocks

Keep track of time
GNOME

Maps

Find places around the world
GNOME

Image Viewer

Browse and rotate images
GNOME

Connections

View and use other desktops
GNOME

Calculator

Perform arithmetic, scientific or financial calculations
GNOME

Characters

Character map application
Déjà Dup Backups

Protect yourself from data loss

gedit

Text editor

Shotwell

Digital photo organizer

File Roller

Open, modify and create compressed archive files
GNOME

Sound Recorder

A simple, modern sound recorder for GNOME

Amberol

Plays music, and nothing else
bassi.io

Black Box

A beautiful GTK 4 terminal.
raggesilver.com

Rhythmbox

Play and organize your music collection

Extensions

Manage your GNOME Extensions
GNOME Network Displays

Stream the desktop to Wi-Fi Display capable devices

Videos

Play movies
GNOME