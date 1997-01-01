Popular apps

Search apps
Pocket Casts
Online podcast player
SuperTux - Milestone 1
The classic version of the platformer starring Tux the Penguin
Chats
Messaging application for mobile and desktop
Sonic Robo Blast 2 Kart Galaxy
Modded SRB2Kart adding many custom features
CraftOS-PC
Advanced ComputerCraft emulator
Aviator
Your Video Copilot: AV1/OPUS Video Encoder
This app is verified
natesales.net
Tux Typing
Educational typing tutor game starring Tux
Xiphos
Bible Study Guide
Ripcord
Alternative desktop chat client for Slack (and Discord)
Music Keyboard
Play music with this piano keyboard
Yamagi Quake II
Yamagi Quake II is an alternative client for id Software's Quake II
Wordbook
Lookup definitions for any term
Letterpress
Turn images into text
This app is verified
@gregorni on GitLab
qTox
Powerful Tox chat client that follows the Tox design guidelines.
Delta Chat
Delta Chat email-based messenger
This app is verified
delta.chat
Tipp10
Touch Typing Tutor
This app is verified
@tipp10 on GitLab
Red Eclipse
First-person shooter with agile gameplay and built-in editor
FlipClock
A flip clock screensaver supported by SDL2.
nscan
Network scanner.
This app is verified
youkai.pl
FlashPrint
Slicer for the FlashForge 3D printers
Paleta
Generate color palettes with ease
This app is verified
@nate-xyz on GitHub
ClipQR
Scan QR codes on screen and from camera.
Recipes
GNOME loves to cook
System
System lets you be part of the magic that keeps your computer humming!
This app is verified
hack-computer.com
Break Timer
Computer break reminders for GNOME
This app is verified
GNOME
Thrive
An evolution simulation game. Take control of your species in the environment and edit your species as a whole. Compete with other evolving species for resources on an alien planet.
This app is verified
revolutionarygamesstudio.com
Aliza MS
DICOM viewer
This app is verified
@AlizaMedicalImaging on GitHub
Paperwork
Personal document manager
FontFinder
Font browser
Wemeet
A cloud-based HD conferencing product leveraging Tencent's 20+ years of experience in audiovisual communications
