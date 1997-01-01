Popular apps

1000 results

Pocket Casts

Online podcast player

SuperTux - Milestone 1

The classic version of the platformer starring Tux the Penguin

Chats

Messaging application for mobile and desktop

Sonic Robo Blast 2 Kart Galaxy

Modded SRB2Kart adding many custom features

CraftOS-PC

Advanced ComputerCraft emulator

Aviator

Your Video Copilot: AV1/OPUS Video Encoder
natesales.net

Tux Typing

Educational typing tutor game starring Tux

Xiphos

Bible Study Guide

Ripcord

Alternative desktop chat client for Slack (and Discord)

Music Keyboard

Play music with this piano keyboard

Yamagi Quake II

Yamagi Quake II is an alternative client for id Software's Quake II

Wordbook

Lookup definitions for any term

Letterpress

Turn images into text
@gregorni on GitLab

qTox

Powerful Tox chat client that follows the Tox design guidelines.

Delta Chat

Delta Chat email-based messenger
delta.chat

Tipp10

Touch Typing Tutor
@tipp10 on GitLab

Red Eclipse

First-person shooter with agile gameplay and built-in editor

FlipClock

A flip clock screensaver supported by SDL2.

nscan

Network scanner.
youkai.pl

FlashPrint

Slicer for the FlashForge 3D printers

Paleta

Generate color palettes with ease
@nate-xyz on GitHub

ClipQR

Scan QR codes on screen and from camera.

Recipes

GNOME loves to cook

System

System lets you be part of the magic that keeps your computer humming!
hack-computer.com

Break Timer

Computer break reminders for GNOME
GNOME

Thrive

An evolution simulation game. Take control of your species in the environment and edit your species as a whole. Compete with other evolving species for resources on an alien planet.
revolutionarygamesstudio.com

Aliza MS

DICOM viewer
@AlizaMedicalImaging on GitHub

Paperwork

Personal document manager

FontFinder

Font browser

Wemeet

A cloud-based HD conferencing product leveraging Tencent's 20+ years of experience in audiovisual communications