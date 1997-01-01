Popular apps

1000 results

PdfJumbler

Simple tool to rearrange, merge, delete and rotate pages in PDF files

Lagrange

A Beautiful Gemini Client

Commit

Commit message editor

LBRY

A browser and wallet for LBRY, the decentralized, user-controlled content marketplace.

Pick

A colour picker
kryogenix.org

NeoChat

A client for matrix, the decentralized communication protocol
KDE

SoapUI Open Source

SoapUI OS is a functional testing solution for APIs and web services

Index

Manage your files
KDE

Celeste

Sync your cloud files
hunterwittenborn.com

Soma Radio

A simple radio with built-in stations from the website somafm.com
@alexkdeveloper on GitHub

Telegraph

Write and decode morse
@fkinoshita on GitHub

Pyzo

A Python IDE aimed at simplicity and interactivity

GitFiend

A Git client designed for humans

Image Optimizer

Simple lossless image compression

Emblem

Generate project avatars
@World/design on GNOME GitLab

gmusicbrowser

Jukebox for large collection of music

XIVLauncherCN

Launcher & seamless Linux integration for Final Fantasy XIV Online (China version)

JD-GUI

A standalone graphical utility that displays Java sources from CLASS files

Contrast

Check contrast between two colors
@World/design on GNOME GitLab

Pencil2D

2D animation software supporting bitmap and vector graphics

Emote

Modern popup emoji picker
tomjwatson.com

GNOME Color Manager

Inspect and compare installed color profiles

wxHexEditor

Advanced large file hex editor

Apache Directory Studio

A complete directory tooling platform

Google Play Music Desktop Player

Run Google Play Music as a standalone desktop app

SLADE

It's a Doom editor

XnRetro

Create stunning images with vintage or instant effect

Agenda

Get things done

TORCS

The Open Racing Car Simulator

Genius

Genius is a general purpose calculator program