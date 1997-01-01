Popular apps

Search apps
PdfJumbler
Simple tool to rearrange, merge, delete and rotate pages in PDF files
Lagrange
A Beautiful Gemini Client
Commit
Commit message editor
LBRY
A browser and wallet for LBRY, the decentralized, user-controlled content marketplace.
Pick
A colour picker
This app is verified
kryogenix.org
NeoChat
A client for matrix, the decentralized communication protocol
This app is verified
KDE
SoapUI Open Source
SoapUI OS is a functional testing solution for APIs and web services
Index
Manage your files
This app is verified
KDE
Celeste
Sync your cloud files
This app is verified
hunterwittenborn.com
Soma Radio
A simple radio with built-in stations from the website somafm.com
This app is verified
@alexkdeveloper on GitHub
Telegraph
Write and decode morse
This app is verified
@fkinoshita on GitHub
Pyzo
A Python IDE aimed at simplicity and interactivity
GitFiend
A Git client designed for humans
Image Optimizer
Simple lossless image compression
Emblem
Generate project avatars
This app is verified
@World/design on GNOME GitLab
gmusicbrowser
Jukebox for large collection of music
XIVLauncherCN
Launcher & seamless Linux integration for Final Fantasy XIV Online (China version)
JD-GUI
A standalone graphical utility that displays Java sources from CLASS files
Contrast
Check contrast between two colors
This app is verified
@World/design on GNOME GitLab
Pencil2D
2D animation software supporting bitmap and vector graphics
Emote
Modern popup emoji picker
This app is verified
tomjwatson.com
GNOME Color Manager
Inspect and compare installed color profiles
wxHexEditor
Advanced large file hex editor
Apache Directory Studio
A complete directory tooling platform
Google Play Music Desktop Player
Run Google Play Music as a standalone desktop app
SLADE
It's a Doom editor
XnRetro
Create stunning images with vintage or instant effect
Agenda
Get things done
TORCS
The Open Racing Car Simulator
Genius
Genius is a general purpose calculator program
