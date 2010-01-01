Popular apps

Search apps
1000 results
Pix
Image Gallery
This app is verified
KDE
Sayonara
A lightweight Qt Audio player
gImageReader
A graphical (gtk) frontend to tesseract-ocr
Playhouse
Playground for HTML/CSS/JavaScript
CorePDF
A simple lightweight PDF viewer
SABnzbd
Free and easy binary newsreader
Chocolate Doom
Conservative Doom Source Port
Kontact
Handle all your emails, calendars, contacts and more within a single window
This app is verified
KDE
Emby Theater
The open media solution
SolveSpace
A free (GPLv3) parametric 3d CAD tool
BiglyBT
Feature filled, open source, ad-free, bittorrent client
File Manager
ExpidusOS File Manager
This app is verified
expidusos.com
CorePaint
A simple painting tool
gPodder
Media aggregator and podcast client
Puddletag
A powerful ID3 tag editor
VMPK
Virtual MIDI Piano Keyboard: a MIDI events generator and receiver
Converter NOW: Unit Converter
A simple, immediate and fast unit converter!
This app is verified
@ferraridamiano on GitHub
Synology Assistant
Tool for managing Synology NAS in the local network
TV-Browser
A free EPG
BlueBubbles
BlueBubbles client for Linux
This app is verified
bluebubbles.app
ET: Legacy
ET: Legacy is an open source project based on the code of Wolfenstein: Enemy Territory which was released in 2010 under the terms of the GPLv3.
fheroes2
fheroes2 is a recreation of Heroes of Might and Magic II game engine
GB Enhanced+
A Game Boy (Color, Advance) emulator
ZAP
The OWASP Zed Attack Proxy (ZAP) is a popular free security tool.
BOINC Manager
Contribute computing power to projects doing research in many scientific areas
Emby Server
The open media solution
Pomodoro
Pomodoro is a productivity-focused timer
Sequeler
Friendly SQL Client
Notes-Up
Your New Notebook
Zandronum
Leading the way in newschool multiplayer Doom online
