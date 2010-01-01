Popular apps

Pix

Image Gallery
Sayonara

A lightweight Qt Audio player

gImageReader

A graphical (gtk) frontend to tesseract-ocr

Playhouse

Playground for HTML/CSS/JavaScript

CorePDF

A simple lightweight PDF viewer

SABnzbd

Free and easy binary newsreader

Chocolate Doom

Conservative Doom Source Port

Kontact

Handle all your emails, calendars, contacts and more within a single window
Emby Theater

The open media solution

SolveSpace

A free (GPLv3) parametric 3d CAD tool

BiglyBT

Feature filled, open source, ad-free, bittorrent client

File Manager

ExpidusOS File Manager
CorePaint

A simple painting tool

gPodder

Media aggregator and podcast client

Puddletag

A powerful ID3 tag editor

VMPK

Virtual MIDI Piano Keyboard: a MIDI events generator and receiver

Converter NOW: Unit Converter

A simple, immediate and fast unit converter!
Synology Assistant

Tool for managing Synology NAS in the local network

TV-Browser

A free EPG

BlueBubbles

BlueBubbles client for Linux
ET: Legacy

ET: Legacy is an open source project based on the code of Wolfenstein: Enemy Territory which was released in 2010 under the terms of the GPLv3.

fheroes2

fheroes2 is a recreation of Heroes of Might and Magic II game engine

GB Enhanced+

A Game Boy (Color, Advance) emulator

ZAP

The OWASP Zed Attack Proxy (ZAP) is a popular free security tool.

BOINC Manager

Contribute computing power to projects doing research in many scientific areas

Emby Server

The open media solution

Pomodoro

Pomodoro is a productivity-focused timer

Sequeler

Friendly SQL Client

Notes-Up

Your New Notebook

Zandronum

Leading the way in newschool multiplayer Doom online