Popular apps

Story Architect (STARC)

All-in-One Writing App
storyapps.dev

Apache JMeter

Load testing and performance measurement application

Blink

Blink SIP client

XnSketch

Turn your photos into cartoon or sketch images

QMLKonsole

Mobile terminal application
KDE

Cavalier

Audio visualizer based on CAVA.
@fsobolev on GitHub

Boatswain

Control your Elgato Stream Decks

Cockpit Client

Connect via ssh to servers with Cockpit

Qalculate! (GTK UI)

Powerful and easy to use calculator

PsTube

Youtube client made using flutter

Cinny

Yet another Matrix client with simple, elegant and secure interface.

GridPlayer

Play videos side-by-side

Marker

Powerful markdown editor for the GNOME desktop.

Zim

Write notes in a desktop wiki

Trigger Rally

Fast-paced single-player rally racing game

SABnzbd

Free and easy binary newsreader

GNU PSPP

GNU PSPP is a program for statistical analysis of sampled data

Fuse

Sinclair ZX Spectrum Emulator

ModernDeck

A more powerful Twitter experience

CudaText

Open source and cross-platform text editor.

noson

Controller for SONOS

Glade

Create or open user interface designs for GTK+ applications

i2pd

Invisible Internet

LBreakoutHD

Arkanoid / Breakout alike game

Sound Juicer

CD ripper with a clean interface and simple preferences

Crispy Doom

Limit-removing enhanced-resolution Doom source port
@fabiangreffrath on GitHub

MellowPlayer

Cloud music integration for your desktop

nheko

Desktop client for the Matrix protocol

Pomodoro

Pomodoro is a productivity-focused timer

Pin It!

Create the shortcut to your favorite portable apps into your app launcher