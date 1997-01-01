Popular apps

Search apps
Story Architect (STARC)
All-in-One Writing App
This app is verified
storyapps.dev
Apache JMeter
Load testing and performance measurement application
Blink
Blink SIP client
XnSketch
Turn your photos into cartoon or sketch images
QMLKonsole
Mobile terminal application
This app is verified
KDE
Cavalier
Audio visualizer based on CAVA.
This app is verified
@fsobolev on GitHub
Boatswain
Control your Elgato Stream Decks
Cockpit Client
Connect via ssh to servers with Cockpit
Qalculate! (GTK UI)
Powerful and easy to use calculator
PsTube
Youtube client made using flutter
Cinny
Yet another Matrix client with simple, elegant and secure interface.
GridPlayer
Play videos side-by-side
Marker
Powerful markdown editor for the GNOME desktop.
Zim
Write notes in a desktop wiki
Trigger Rally
Fast-paced single-player rally racing game
SABnzbd
Free and easy binary newsreader
GNU PSPP
GNU PSPP is a program for statistical analysis of sampled data
Fuse
Sinclair ZX Spectrum Emulator
ModernDeck
A more powerful Twitter experience
CudaText
Open source and cross-platform text editor.
noson
Controller for SONOS
Glade
Create or open user interface designs for GTK+ applications
i2pd
Invisible Internet
LBreakoutHD
Arkanoid / Breakout alike game
Sound Juicer
CD ripper with a clean interface and simple preferences
Crispy Doom
Limit-removing enhanced-resolution Doom source port
This app is verified
@fabiangreffrath on GitHub
MellowPlayer
Cloud music integration for your desktop
nheko
Desktop client for the Matrix protocol
Pomodoro
Pomodoro is a productivity-focused timer
Pin It!
Create the shortcut to your favorite portable apps into your app launcher
