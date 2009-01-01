Popular apps

1000 results

Wildcard

Test your regular expressions
@fkinoshita on GitHub

Marble

Virtual Globe
KDE

Rare

A GUI for legendary, an open source Epic Games alternative

AppEditor

Edit application menu

Freedoom: Phase 1

First-person shooter based on the Doom engine

PDF Chain

PDF Chain is a graphical user interface for the PDF Toolkit (PDFtk)

PySolFC

Solitaire game compilation

Vaults

Keep important files safe
@mpobaschnig on GitHub

RSS Guard

Simple, yet powerful news feed reader
@martinrotter on GitHub

Sonic Robo Blast 2 Persona

A Persona-inspired mod based on the 3D Sonic the Hedgehog fangame Sonic Robo Blast 2

Jellyfin MPV Shim

Cast-only client for Jellyfin Media Server
@iwalton3 on GitHub

Sauerbraten

Free multiplayer & singleplayer first person shooter, the successor of the Cube FPS

Kindle Comic Converter

An app that allows you to transform your PNG, JPG, GIF, CBZ, CBR and CB7 files into EPUB or MOBI format e-books

jExifToolGUI

Simple frontend for the ExifTool

CPod

A simple, beautiful podcast app

Total Chaos

Survival horror set on a remote island known as Fort Oasis

SpeedCrunch

A high-precision scientific calculator

Weasis

A free/libre/open medical DICOM viewer
@nroduit on GitHub

Klavaro

A touch typing tutor

Safe Eyes

A Free and Open Source tool for Linux users to reduce and prevent repetitive strain injury (RSI).

Sigil

Multi-platform EPUB ebook editor

Dino

Modern XMPP Chat Client
dino.im

Wallpaper Downloader

Download, manage and change your wallpapers automatically from the Internet

YOGA Image Optimizer

Convert and optimize JPEG, PNG and WebP images
flozz.org

KWalletManager

Wallet Management Tool
KDE

The Gnumeric Spreadsheet

A High-Precision Spreadsheet Program

Stunt Rally

Racing game with rally style of driving

Pidgin

Instant Messaging Client

KGet

Download Manager
KDE

ares

multi-system console emulation suite