Popular apps

1000 results
Wildcard
Test your regular expressions
This app is verified
@fkinoshita on GitHub
Marble
Virtual Globe
This app is verified
KDE
Rare
A GUI for legendary, an open source Epic Games alternative
AppEditor
Edit application menu
Freedoom: Phase 1
First-person shooter based on the Doom engine
PDF Chain
PDF Chain is a graphical user interface for the PDF Toolkit (PDFtk)
PySolFC
Solitaire game compilation
Vaults
Keep important files safe
This app is verified
@mpobaschnig on GitHub
RSS Guard
Simple, yet powerful news feed reader
This app is verified
@martinrotter on GitHub
Sonic Robo Blast 2 Persona
A Persona-inspired mod based on the 3D Sonic the Hedgehog fangame Sonic Robo Blast 2
Jellyfin MPV Shim
Cast-only client for Jellyfin Media Server
This app is verified
@iwalton3 on GitHub
Sauerbraten
Free multiplayer & singleplayer first person shooter, the successor of the Cube FPS
Kindle Comic Converter
An app that allows you to transform your PNG, JPG, GIF, CBZ, CBR and CB7 files into EPUB or MOBI format e-books
jExifToolGUI
Simple frontend for the ExifTool
CPod
A simple, beautiful podcast app
Total Chaos
Survival horror set on a remote island known as Fort Oasis
SpeedCrunch
A high-precision scientific calculator
Weasis
A free/libre/open medical DICOM viewer
This app is verified
@nroduit on GitHub
Klavaro
A touch typing tutor
Safe Eyes
A Free and Open Source tool for Linux users to reduce and prevent repetitive strain injury (RSI).
Sigil
Multi-platform EPUB ebook editor
Dino
Modern XMPP Chat Client
This app is verified
dino.im
Wallpaper Downloader
Download, manage and change your wallpapers automatically from the Internet
YOGA Image Optimizer
Convert and optimize JPEG, PNG and WebP images
This app is verified
flozz.org
KWalletManager
Wallet Management Tool
This app is verified
KDE
The Gnumeric Spreadsheet
A High-Precision Spreadsheet Program
Stunt Rally
Racing game with rally style of driving
Pidgin
Instant Messaging Client
KGet
Download Manager
This app is verified
KDE
ares
multi-system console emulation suite
