Popular apps

1000 results

QMPlay2

Video and audio player

QOwnNotes

Plain-text file notepad with markdown support and ownCloud integration

Recorder

Simple audio recorder
@alexkdeveloper on GitHub

Desktop Files Creator

Simple app for creating desktop files on GNU/Linux
@alexkdeveloper on GitHub

SmartGit

Get your commit done

Notes

Note-taking application, write down your thoughts
@nuttyartist on GitHub

SchildiChat

SchildiChat is a Matrix client based on Element with a more traditional instant messaging experience.

Aqueducts

An immersive puzzle adventure game where you hack your way to saving the day!
endlessnetwork.com

Scans to PDF

Create small, searchable PDFs from scanned documents
@unrud on GitHub

Tokodon

A Mastodon client
KDE

GNOME 2048

Obtain the 2048 tile
GNOME

FocusWriter

Fullscreen word processor

AstroMenace

Hardcore 3D space scroll-shooter with spaceship upgrade possibilities

AssaultCube

Fast arcade first person shooter

Pinegrow

Visual web editor for professionals

Remote Viewer

Remotely access virtual machines

Zrythm

Digital audio workstation
zrythm.org

MultiVNC

Cross-platform Multicast-enabled VNC viewer
christianbeier.net

Enpass

Enpass is a password manager to securely store and manage your passwords and other credentials.

Kalzium

Periodic Table of Elements
KDE

VoiceGen

Easily convert text to speech

QQmusic

Online music streaming service

Citations

Manage your bibliography
@msandova on GNOME GitLab

Remote Touchpad

Control mouse and keyboard from a smartphone
@unrud on GitHub

Scrivano for Handwritten Notes

A note-taking application for those who prefer handwriting over typing.
@scrivanolabs on GitHub

Minecraft Modpack Manager

Manage your modpacks with ease!
mrquantumoff.dev

Outline

Access to the free and open Internet

FS-UAE

FS-UAE Amiga Emulator

Mandelbulber2

Free and open source 3D fractals generator

QR Scanner

A QR code scanner/generator
lasheen.dev