Popular apps

1000 results
QMPlay2
Video and audio player
QOwnNotes
Plain-text file notepad with markdown support and ownCloud integration
Recorder
Simple audio recorder
This app is verified
@alexkdeveloper on GitHub
Desktop Files Creator
Simple app for creating desktop files on GNU/Linux
This app is verified
@alexkdeveloper on GitHub
SmartGit
Get your commit done
Notes
Note-taking application, write down your thoughts
This app is verified
@nuttyartist on GitHub
SchildiChat
SchildiChat is a Matrix client based on Element with a more traditional instant messaging experience.
Aqueducts
An immersive puzzle adventure game where you hack your way to saving the day!
This app is verified
endlessnetwork.com
Scans to PDF
Create small, searchable PDFs from scanned documents
This app is verified
@unrud on GitHub
Tokodon
A Mastodon client
This app is verified
KDE
GNOME 2048
Obtain the 2048 tile
This app is verified
GNOME
FocusWriter
Fullscreen word processor
AstroMenace
Hardcore 3D space scroll-shooter with spaceship upgrade possibilities
AssaultCube
Fast arcade first person shooter
Pinegrow
Visual web editor for professionals
Remote Viewer
Remotely access virtual machines
Zrythm
Digital audio workstation
This app is verified
zrythm.org
MultiVNC
Cross-platform Multicast-enabled VNC viewer
This app is verified
christianbeier.net
Enpass
Enpass is a password manager to securely store and manage your passwords and other credentials.
Kalzium
Periodic Table of Elements
This app is verified
KDE
VoiceGen
Easily convert text to speech
QQmusic
Online music streaming service
Citations
Manage your bibliography
This app is verified
@msandova on GNOME GitLab
Remote Touchpad
Control mouse and keyboard from a smartphone
This app is verified
@unrud on GitHub
Scrivano for Handwritten Notes
A note-taking application for those who prefer handwriting over typing.
This app is verified
@scrivanolabs on GitHub
Minecraft Modpack Manager
Manage your modpacks with ease!
This app is verified
mrquantumoff.dev
Outline
Access to the free and open Internet
FS-UAE
FS-UAE Amiga Emulator
Mandelbulber2
Free and open source 3D fractals generator
QR Scanner
A QR code scanner/generator
This app is verified
lasheen.dev
