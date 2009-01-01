Popular apps

1000 results

Gajim

Fully-featured XMPP chat client
gajim.org

MMEX Money Manager

Organize finances and track cash flow
moneymanagerex.org

Mednaffe

A front-end (GUI) for mednafen emulator (included)

Miru

Miru - Bittorrent streaming software for cats

KMPlayer

Interface for MPlayer by KDE
KDE

SongRec

An open-source, unofficial Shazam client for Linux, written in Rust.

guitarix

virtual versatile amplification for Jack/Linux

Dungeon Crawl Stone Soup

Roguelike dungeon exploration game

Manuskript

An open-source tool for writers

Threema

Threema for desktop is a desktop client for Threema, a privacy-focused end-to-end encrypted mobile messenger hosted and developed in Switzerland. UNOFFICIAL PACKAGE.

Transmission Remote

Remotely manage the Transmission BitTorrent client

Speed Dreams

Speed Dreams is a 3d cross-platform, open source motorsport simulation and racing game

CoBang

QR code scanner for Linux desktop

MComix

Comic and general purpose image viewer

DIY Layout Creator

Circuit layout design tool supporting PCB, vero-board, point-to-point, perf-board and guitar wiring diagrams

Avvie

Crop images for avatars or wallpapers
@taiko2k on GitHub

Zeal

Documentation browser

BibleTime

Bible Study Program

KTouch

Touch Typing Tutor
KDE

Gnote

A simple note-taking application

Damask

Automatically set wallpaper images from Internet sources
drey.app

Whalebird

Whalebird is a Mastodon, Pleroma, and Misskey client for the desktop

KDevelop

Featureful, plugin-extensible IDE for C/C++ and other programming languages
KDE

Qmmp

Qt-based Multimedia Player

RedNotebook

Graphical diary and journal

Notejot

Jot your ideas
@lainsce on GitHub

Pithos

Pandora radio client
Pithos.github.io

SQuirreL SQL Client

SQuirreL SQL Client is a GUI that allows you to view the structure of a JDBC compliant database, browse the data in tables, issue SQL commands etc. Supports MySQL, PostgreSQL, MariaDB, and SQLite.

Youp for whatsapp

Whatsapp

GoLand

Capable and Ergonomic Go IDE