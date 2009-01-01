Search apps
/
Open Menu
Publish
Forum
About
Login
Popular apps
1000 results
Gajim
Fully-featured XMPP chat client
This app is verified
gajim.org
MMEX Money Manager
Organize finances and track cash flow
This app is verified
moneymanagerex.org
Mednaffe
A front-end (GUI) for mednafen emulator (included)
Miru
Miru - Bittorrent streaming software for cats
KMPlayer
Interface for MPlayer by KDE
This app is verified
KDE
SongRec
An open-source, unofficial Shazam client for Linux, written in Rust.
guitarix
virtual versatile amplification for Jack/Linux
Dungeon Crawl Stone Soup
Roguelike dungeon exploration game
Manuskript
An open-source tool for writers
Threema
Threema for desktop is a desktop client for Threema, a privacy-focused end-to-end encrypted mobile messenger hosted and developed in Switzerland. UNOFFICIAL PACKAGE.
Transmission Remote
Remotely manage the Transmission BitTorrent client
Speed Dreams
Speed Dreams is a 3d cross-platform, open source motorsport simulation and racing game
CoBang
QR code scanner for Linux desktop
MComix
Comic and general purpose image viewer
DIY Layout Creator
Circuit layout design tool supporting PCB, vero-board, point-to-point, perf-board and guitar wiring diagrams
Avvie
Crop images for avatars or wallpapers
This app is verified
@taiko2k on GitHub
Zeal
Documentation browser
BibleTime
Bible Study Program
KTouch
Touch Typing Tutor
This app is verified
KDE
Gnote
A simple note-taking application
Damask
Automatically set wallpaper images from Internet sources
This app is verified
drey.app
Whalebird
Whalebird is a Mastodon, Pleroma, and Misskey client for the desktop
KDevelop
Featureful, plugin-extensible IDE for C/C++ and other programming languages
This app is verified
KDE
Qmmp
Qt-based Multimedia Player
RedNotebook
Graphical diary and journal
Notejot
Jot your ideas
This app is verified
@lainsce on GitHub
Pithos
Pandora radio client
This app is verified
Pithos.github.io
SQuirreL SQL Client
SQuirreL SQL Client is a GUI that allows you to view the structure of a JDBC compliant database, browse the data in tables, issue SQL commands etc. Supports MySQL, PostgreSQL, MariaDB, and SQLite.
Youp for whatsapp
Whatsapp
GoLand
Capable and Ergonomic Go IDE
1
...
23
24
25
26
27
...
34