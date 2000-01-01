Popular apps

1000 results

AM2RLauncher

A front-end for dealing with AM2R updates and mods
am2r-community-developers.github.io

GNOME Sudoku

Test your logic skills in this number grid puzzle
GNOME

GNOME Mines

Clear hidden mines from a minefield
GNOME

OpenToonz

2D animation

YACReader

Yet another comic reader

LeoCAD

Design virtual models you can build with LEGO bricks

Image Scan

Image acquisition utilities for Epson

AusweisApp2

Official authentication app for German ID card and residence permit

Paper Clip

Edit PDF document metadata

EDuke32

EDuke32 is an awesome, free homebrew game engine

Epic Asset Manager

Manage your Epic assets

Kleopatra

Certificate Manager and Unified Crypto GUI
KDE

Electrum

Lightweight Bitcoin client

Wolfenstein: Blade of Agony

Story-driven FPS inspired by WWII shooters from the 90's and early 2000's
realm667.com

Calculator

A feature rich calculator
KDE

Saber: Handwritten Notes

A cross-platform libre handwritten notes app.

Reco

Record talks to remember the contents later

STM32CubeIDE

Integrated Development Environment for STM32

MQTT X

An Elegant Cross-platform MQTT 5.0 Desktop Client

Kid3

Edit audio file metadata
KDE

Warzone 2100

In Warzone 2100, you command the forces of The Project in a battle to rebuild the world after mankind has almost been destroyed by nuclear missiles.
wz2100.net

MyPaint

Painting program for digital artists

hugin

A panoramic photo stitcher and more

itopia Remote Desktop Client

A Client for Remote Desktop Protocol (RDP) Servers

jPDF Tweak

Swiss Army Knife for PDF files

Firestorm Viewer

Client for accessing 3D virtual worlds

Giara

An app for Reddit
gabmus.org

Portfolio Performance

An open source tool to calculate the overall performance of an investment portfolio.

Qt Designer

Design GUIs for Qt applications

Oomox theme designer

customize icons, xrdb and GTK themes