Search apps
/
Open Menu
Publish
Forum
About
Login
Popular apps
1000 results
AM2RLauncher
A front-end for dealing with AM2R updates and mods
This app is verified
am2r-community-developers.github.io
GNOME Sudoku
Test your logic skills in this number grid puzzle
This app is verified
GNOME
GNOME Mines
Clear hidden mines from a minefield
This app is verified
GNOME
OpenToonz
2D animation
YACReader
Yet another comic reader
LeoCAD
Design virtual models you can build with LEGO bricks
Image Scan
Image acquisition utilities for Epson
AusweisApp2
Official authentication app for German ID card and residence permit
Paper Clip
Edit PDF document metadata
EDuke32
EDuke32 is an awesome, free homebrew game engine
Epic Asset Manager
Manage your Epic assets
Kleopatra
Certificate Manager and Unified Crypto GUI
This app is verified
KDE
Electrum
Lightweight Bitcoin client
Wolfenstein: Blade of Agony
Story-driven FPS inspired by WWII shooters from the 90's and early 2000's
This app is verified
realm667.com
Calculator
A feature rich calculator
This app is verified
KDE
Saber: Handwritten Notes
A cross-platform libre handwritten notes app.
Reco
Record talks to remember the contents later
STM32CubeIDE
Integrated Development Environment for STM32
MQTT X
An Elegant Cross-platform MQTT 5.0 Desktop Client
Kid3
Edit audio file metadata
This app is verified
KDE
Warzone 2100
In Warzone 2100, you command the forces of The Project in a battle to rebuild the world after mankind has almost been destroyed by nuclear missiles.
This app is verified
wz2100.net
MyPaint
Painting program for digital artists
hugin
A panoramic photo stitcher and more
itopia Remote Desktop Client
A Client for Remote Desktop Protocol (RDP) Servers
jPDF Tweak
Swiss Army Knife for PDF files
Firestorm Viewer
Client for accessing 3D virtual worlds
Giara
An app for Reddit
This app is verified
gabmus.org
Portfolio Performance
An open source tool to calculate the overall performance of an investment portfolio.
Qt Designer
Design GUIs for Qt applications
Oomox theme designer
customize icons, xrdb and GTK themes
1
...
22
23
24
25
26
...
34