Popular apps

1000 results
VGrive
Google Drive client with automatic synchronization for Linux
Reminders
Set reminders for yourself
OCRFeeder
The complete OCR suite
CloudCompare
3D point cloud and mesh processing software
Godot 3
Godot game engine editor
Paint
A sweet painting tool
Resonance
Harmonize your listening experience
This app is verified
@nate-xyz on GitHub
VICE
Versatile Commodore Emulator
TextSnatcher
Snatch Text with just a Drag
Iotas
Simple note taking
This app is verified
@cheywood on GNOME GitLab
Minigalaxy
A simple GOG client for Linux
Gestures
Configure touchpad gestures
Usermode FTP Server
Access your files from another device
This app is verified
ithz.eu
Furtherance
Track your time without being tracked
This app is verified
lakoliu.com
XMind 8
Amazing brainstorming and mind mapping tool.
Meteo
Know the forecast of the next hours and days with data and maps
FFaudioConverter
Batch audio converter and effects processor
SDRangel
TX & RX Software Defined Radio
MeshLab
Free and open source processing and editing 3D triangular meshes
vibrantLinux
System utility to adjust color saturation of X11 screens
This app is verified
@libvibrant on GitHub
Kotatogram Desktop
Kotatogram Desktop messenger
This app is verified
@kotatogram on GitHub
gitg
Graphical user interface for git
Billiards
Fun 3D billiards game
Khronos
Log the time it took to do tasks
This app is verified
@lainsce on GitHub
Netease Cloud Music
A popular online music player developed by Netease
Gydl
Download content from sites like YouTube
Trayscale
An unofficial GUI wrapper around the Tailscale CLI.
This app is verified
deedles.dev
GtkHash
Calculate message digests or checksums
Mumble
Low latency encrypted VoIP client
Atoms
Easily manage Linux Chroot and Containers.
