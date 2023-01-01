Popular apps

1000 results

Kamoso

Use your webcam to take pictures and make videos
KDE

NightPDF

Dark Mode PDF reader
@lunarequest on GitHub

OpenSpades

Open Source voxel shooter

Play!

A Playstation 2 emulator

Qt Creator

Provides a cross-platform, complete integrated development environment (IDE) for application developers to create applications for multiple platforms and devices

GoldenDict

Dictionary lookup program

Google Earth Pro

3D planet viewer

Jami

Privacy-oriented voice, video, chat, and conference platform

Stone Kingdoms

Open source Stronghold fan remake
stone-kingdoms.gitlab.io

puNES

Nintendo Entertaiment System emulator
@punesemu on GitHub

OpenRCT2

A construction and management simulation video game that simulates amusement park management

Cave Story NX

A nostalgic side-action adventure game

Kaffeine

Multimedia Player
KDE

Zettlr

A Markdown editor for the 21st century
zettlr.com

Photo Editor

Easily edit and share all of your favorite photos
endlessm.com

Bombermaaan

Arcade Game

Basemark GPU

GPU performance evaluation tool

Chatterino

Chat client for twitch.tv
chatterino.com

Chromium B.S.U.

Fast paced, arcade-style, top-scrolling space shooter

Fluffychat

Chat with your friends

Radio

A simple radio with stations from the website radio-browser.info
@alexkdeveloper on GitHub

Photoflare

Simple but powerful Cross Platform Image Editor

IRPF 2023

File your taxes in Brazil

Kasts

Podcast application
KDE

Pulsar

A Community-led Hyper-Hackable Text Editor

Mendeley

Mendeley is a free reference manager and an academic social network

KOReader

A document viewer for DjVu, PDF, EPUB and more

ghostwriter

Distraction-free text editor for Markdown

qFlipper

Graphical desktop application for updating Flipper Zero firmware via PC

Open Lens

The Kubernetes IDE