Popular apps

1000 results
Kamoso
Use your webcam to take pictures and make videos
This app is verified
KDE
NightPDF
Dark Mode PDF reader
This app is verified
@lunarequest on GitHub
OpenSpades
Open Source voxel shooter
Play!
A Playstation 2 emulator
Qt Creator
Provides a cross-platform, complete integrated development environment (IDE) for application developers to create applications for multiple platforms and devices
GoldenDict
Dictionary lookup program
Google Earth Pro
3D planet viewer
Jami
Privacy-oriented voice, video, chat, and conference platform
Stone Kingdoms
Open source Stronghold fan remake
This app is verified
stone-kingdoms.gitlab.io
puNES
Nintendo Entertaiment System emulator
This app is verified
@punesemu on GitHub
OpenRCT2
A construction and management simulation video game that simulates amusement park management
Cave Story NX
A nostalgic side-action adventure game
Kaffeine
Multimedia Player
This app is verified
KDE
Zettlr
A Markdown editor for the 21st century
This app is verified
zettlr.com
Photo Editor
Easily edit and share all of your favorite photos
This app is verified
endlessm.com
Bombermaaan
Arcade Game
Basemark GPU
GPU performance evaluation tool
Chatterino
Chat client for twitch.tv
This app is verified
chatterino.com
Chromium B.S.U.
Fast paced, arcade-style, top-scrolling space shooter
Fluffychat
Chat with your friends
Radio
A simple radio with stations from the website radio-browser.info
This app is verified
@alexkdeveloper on GitHub
Photoflare
Simple but powerful Cross Platform Image Editor
IRPF 2023
File your taxes in Brazil
Kasts
Podcast application
This app is verified
KDE
Pulsar
A Community-led Hyper-Hackable Text Editor
Mendeley
Mendeley is a free reference manager and an academic social network
KOReader
A document viewer for DjVu, PDF, EPUB and more
ghostwriter
Distraction-free text editor for Markdown
qFlipper
Graphical desktop application for updating Flipper Zero firmware via PC
Open Lens
The Kubernetes IDE
