Search apps
/
Open Menu
Publish
Forum
About
Login
Popular apps
1000 results
Endless Sky
Space exploration and combat game
Calls
Make phone and SIP calls
This app is verified
GNOME
Sublime Merge
Sublime Merge is a Git client, from the makers of Sublime Text
Moosync
Customizable music player
Vintage Story
Wilderness survival sandbox game
coppwr
Low level control GUI for PipeWire
This app is verified
dimtpap.xyz
Smile
An emoji picker
This app is verified
mijorus.it
NormCap
Extract text from anywhere on the screen
Fritzing
Electronic Design Tool
FlightGear
A free and highly sophisticated flight simulator
Adventure List
Todo list that syncs to all your devices
This app is verified
merritt.codes
Tagger
An easy-to-use music tag (metadata) editor
This app is verified
nickvision.org
SaveDesktop
Save the current configuration of your desktop environment
This app is verified
@vikdevelop on GitHub
Extreme Tux Racer
High speed arctic racing game based on Tux Racer
Metronome
Keep the tempo
This app is verified
adrienplazas.com
Scilab
Scientific software package for numerical computations
Freeciv gtk+-3.22 client
Gtk+-3.22 based client for the Freeciv game
CoreArchiver
A simple file compressing/extracting utility
KTailctl
A GUI for the Tailscale mesh network.
This app is verified
fkoehler.org
Tubefeeder
A YouTube, LBRY and PeerTube client
KMahjongg
Mahjong Solitaire
This app is verified
KDE
MenuLibre
An advanced FreeDesktop.org compliant menu editor
SameBoy
Game Boy and Game Boy Color emulator
OpenCPN
A concise Chartplotter and Navigation software
Lunacy
Free design software that keeps your flow with AI tools and built-in graphics
Plots
Simple graph plotting
This app is verified
@alexhuntley on GitHub
Dev Toolbox
Development tools at your fingertips
This app is verified
iepure.me
GDevelop
Fast and Easy Game-Making
GHex
Inspect and edit binary files
ncspot
Cross-platform ncurses Spotify client
1
...
19
20
21
22
23
...
34