Popular apps

Endless Sky

Space exploration and combat game

Calls

Make phone and SIP calls
GNOME

Sublime Merge

Sublime Merge is a Git client, from the makers of Sublime Text

Moosync

Customizable music player

Vintage Story

Wilderness survival sandbox game

coppwr

Low level control GUI for PipeWire
dimtpap.xyz

Smile

An emoji picker
mijorus.it

NormCap

Extract text from anywhere on the screen

Fritzing

Electronic Design Tool

FlightGear

A free and highly sophisticated flight simulator

Adventure List

Todo list that syncs to all your devices
merritt.codes

Tagger

An easy-to-use music tag (metadata) editor
nickvision.org

SaveDesktop

Save the current configuration of your desktop environment
@vikdevelop on GitHub

Extreme Tux Racer

High speed arctic racing game based on Tux Racer

Metronome

Keep the tempo
adrienplazas.com

Scilab

Scientific software package for numerical computations

Freeciv gtk+-3.22 client

Gtk+-3.22 based client for the Freeciv game

CoreArchiver

A simple file compressing/extracting utility

KTailctl

A GUI for the Tailscale mesh network.
fkoehler.org

Tubefeeder

A YouTube, LBRY and PeerTube client

KMahjongg

Mahjong Solitaire
KDE

MenuLibre

An advanced FreeDesktop.org compliant menu editor

SameBoy

Game Boy and Game Boy Color emulator

OpenCPN

A concise Chartplotter and Navigation software

Lunacy

Free design software that keeps your flow with AI tools and built-in graphics

Plots

Simple graph plotting
@alexhuntley on GitHub

Dev Toolbox

Development tools at your fingertips
iepure.me

GDevelop

Fast and Easy Game-Making

GHex

Inspect and edit binary files

ncspot

Cross-platform ncurses Spotify client