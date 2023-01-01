Popular apps

1000 results

WebTorrent

Streaming torrent app

Design

2D CAD for GNOME
@dubstar-04 on GitHub

List

Manage your tasks.
@mrvladus on GitHub

Feeds

News reader for GNOME
gabmus.org

MoonPlayer

Video player for playing and downloading online videos from YouTube, Youku etc.

DL: language lessons

Unofficial desktop client for the language-learning app Duolingo

Identity

Compare images and videos
@YaLTeR on GNOME GitLab

OpenSCAD

The Programmers Solid 3D CAD Modeller

Typora

A minimal Markdown reading & writing app

IP Lookup

Find info about an IP address.

A Photo Tool (Libre)

Photo editor for Linux
ahola.me

PDF Tricks

Tricks for PDF Files

Natron

Open-source video compositing software

jamovi

Real-time statistical spreadsheet

XClicker

Fast gui autoclicker for x11 linux desktops

Koodo Reader

A cross-platform ebook reader

LibrePCB

Design Schematics and PCBs

Exodus

All-in-one app to secure, manage, and exchange blockchain assets

ImHex

A hex editor for reverse engineers and programmers

Ghidra

Ghidra Software Reverse Engineering Suite

KWrite

Text Editor
KDE

gtkcord4

GTK4 Discord client in Go

Discover Overlay

A graphical overlay for Discord voice chat.

Blastem

A Sega Mega Drive/Genesis, and Master System emulator

Franz

Messenger for the desktop

Timer

Simple Countdown Timer
@vikdevelop on GitHub

HexChat

IRC Client
Hexchat.github.io

Detwinner

Find and remove duplicate files and similar images

Haguichi

A graphical frontend for Hamachi
@ztefn on GitHub

Flowtime

Spend your time wisely