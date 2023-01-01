Popular apps

Search apps
1000 results
WebTorrent
Streaming torrent app
Design
2D CAD for GNOME
This app is verified
@dubstar-04 on GitHub
List
Manage your tasks.
This app is verified
@mrvladus on GitHub
Feeds
News reader for GNOME
This app is verified
gabmus.org
MoonPlayer
Video player for playing and downloading online videos from YouTube, Youku etc.
DL: language lessons
Unofficial desktop client for the language-learning app Duolingo
Identity
Compare images and videos
This app is verified
@YaLTeR on GNOME GitLab
OpenSCAD
The Programmers Solid 3D CAD Modeller
Typora
A minimal Markdown reading & writing app
IP Lookup
Find info about an IP address.
A Photo Tool (Libre)
Photo editor for Linux
This app is verified
ahola.me
PDF Tricks
Tricks for PDF Files
Natron
Open-source video compositing software
jamovi
Real-time statistical spreadsheet
XClicker
Fast gui autoclicker for x11 linux desktops
Koodo Reader
A cross-platform ebook reader
LibrePCB
Design Schematics and PCBs
Exodus
All-in-one app to secure, manage, and exchange blockchain assets
ImHex
A hex editor for reverse engineers and programmers
Ghidra
Ghidra Software Reverse Engineering Suite
KWrite
Text Editor
This app is verified
KDE
gtkcord4
GTK4 Discord client in Go
Discover Overlay
A graphical overlay for Discord voice chat.
Blastem
A Sega Mega Drive/Genesis, and Master System emulator
Franz
Messenger for the desktop
Timer
Simple Countdown Timer
This app is verified
@vikdevelop on GitHub
HexChat
IRC Client
This app is verified
Hexchat.github.io
Detwinner
Find and remove duplicate files and similar images
Haguichi
A graphical frontend for Hamachi
This app is verified
@ztefn on GitHub
Flowtime
Spend your time wisely
