Popular apps

1000 results
AbiWord
A word processor
This app is verified
abisource.com
Flacon
Flacon extracts individual tracks from one big audio file containing the entire album of music and saves them as separate audio files
Paper
Take notes in Markdown
Getting Things GNOME!
Personal tasks and TODO-list items organizer
CherryTree
Hierarchical Note Taking
RedisInsight
Developer GUI for Redis, by Redis.
Rocket.Chat
Open Source Team Communication
TickTick
Your wonderful to-do & task list to make all things done and get life well organized.
The Powder Toy
Physics sandbox game
Vim
The ubiquitous text editor
Pixelorama
2D sprite editor with animation support
Cambalache
Create GTK User Interfaces
This app is verified
xjuan.ar
Eclipse IDE for Web and JavaScript Developers
The essential tools for any JavaScript developer, including JavaScript, TypeScript, HTML, CSS, XML, Yaml, Markdown languages support
Minitube
YouTube app
Olive
Non-linear video editor
Fractal
Matrix group messaging app
This app is verified
GNOME
JASP
Standard statistical analyses, both classical and Bayesian
Freeplane
Mind Mapping, Knowledge Management, Project Management. Develop, organize and communicate your ideas and knowledge in the most effective way
HomeBank
Free, easy, personal accounting, for everyone
DisplayCAL
Display calibration and profiling with a focus on accuracy and versatility
PlasmaTube
Watch YouTube videos
This app is verified
KDE
Tux Paint
A drawing program for children
This app is verified
tuxpaint.org
Unciv
Turn-based strategy game
MediaInfo
Convenient unified display of the most relevant technical and tag data for video and audio files
Bookworm
A focused eBook reader
Blockbench
Blockbench - A boxy 3D model editor
KStars
Desktop Planetarium
This app is verified
KDE
ElectronMail
Unofficial desktop client for ProtonMail
UEFITool
UEFI firmware image viewer and editor
MediathekView
Access to public German TV Mediathek
