Popular apps

AbiWord

A word processor
abisource.com

Flacon

Flacon extracts individual tracks from one big audio file containing the entire album of music and saves them as separate audio files

Paper

Take notes in Markdown

Getting Things GNOME!

Personal tasks and TODO-list items organizer

CherryTree

Hierarchical Note Taking

RedisInsight

Developer GUI for Redis, by Redis.

Rocket.Chat

Open Source Team Communication

TickTick

Your wonderful to-do & task list to make all things done and get life well organized.

The Powder Toy

Physics sandbox game

Vim

The ubiquitous text editor

Pixelorama

2D sprite editor with animation support

Cambalache

Create GTK User Interfaces
xjuan.ar

Eclipse IDE for Web and JavaScript Developers

The essential tools for any JavaScript developer, including JavaScript, TypeScript, HTML, CSS, XML, Yaml, Markdown languages support

Minitube

YouTube app

Olive

Non-linear video editor

Fractal

Matrix group messaging app
GNOME

JASP

Standard statistical analyses, both classical and Bayesian

Freeplane

Mind Mapping, Knowledge Management, Project Management. Develop, organize and communicate your ideas and knowledge in the most effective way

HomeBank

Free, easy, personal accounting, for everyone

DisplayCAL

Display calibration and profiling with a focus on accuracy and versatility

PlasmaTube

Watch YouTube videos
KDE

Tux Paint

A drawing program for children
tuxpaint.org

Unciv

Turn-based strategy game

MediaInfo

Convenient unified display of the most relevant technical and tag data for video and audio files

Bookworm

A focused eBook reader

Blockbench

Blockbench - A boxy 3D model editor

KStars

Desktop Planetarium
KDE

ElectronMail

Unofficial desktop client for ProtonMail

UEFITool

UEFI firmware image viewer and editor

MediathekView

Access to public German TV Mediathek