Popular apps

1000 results
OnionShare
Securely and anonymously share files, host websites, and chat with friends
Gabut Download Manager
Simple and Fast Download Manager
This app is verified
@gabutakut on GitHub
nomacs - Image Lounge
nomacs is a free, open source image viewer
EasyTAG
Edit audio file metadata
TeXstudio
LaTeX editor
Xonotic
Multiplayer, deathmatch oriented first person shooter
File Shredder
Securely delete your files
This app is verified
@ADBeveridge on GitHub
Cinema
A video player for watching local video files
What IP
Info on your IP
This app is verified
gabmus.org
Contour Terminal Emulator
Contour is a modern and actually fast, modal, virtual terminal emulator, for everyday use
Text Pieces
Transform text without using random websites
This app is verified
@liferooter on GitHub
TuxGuitar
TuxGuitar is a free and open-source tablature editor.
Notes
Notes for GNOME
OpenBoard
Interactive whiteboard for schools and universities
Vorta
Backup client
nuclear music player
A electron based music player
Nostalgia
Set historic GNOME Wallpapers
Wallpaper Selector
Downloads and applies wallpapers
This app is verified
@davidoc26 on GitHub
NordPass Password Manager
An easy to use password manager brought to you by cybersecurity experts.
Audio Sharing
Share your computer audio
This app is verified
haeckerfelix.de
Wonderwall
Wallpaper manager
This app is verified
ktechpit.com
jstest-gtk
jstest-gtk - A graphical joystick tester
Bluefish
Text editor with many web and software development extras
This app is verified
openoffice.nl
Live Captions
Live Captioning for the desktop
FSearch
A graphical file search application
This app is verified
@cboxdoerfer on GitHub
Veloren
Veloren is a multiplayer voxel RPG written in Rust. It is inspired by games such as Cube World, Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Dwarf Fortress and Minecraft.
OpenTTD
Open source simulation game based upon Transport Tycoon Deluxe
Mini System Monitor
Monitoring CPU, RAM, Disk, Network usage
XnConvert
Easily batch process images and edit metadata
Helix
A post-modern text editor
