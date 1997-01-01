Popular apps

OnionShare

Securely and anonymously share files, host websites, and chat with friends

Gabut Download Manager

Simple and Fast Download Manager
@gabutakut on GitHub

nomacs - Image Lounge

nomacs is a free, open source image viewer

EasyTAG

Edit audio file metadata

TeXstudio

LaTeX editor

Xonotic

Multiplayer, deathmatch oriented first person shooter

File Shredder

Securely delete your files
@ADBeveridge on GitHub

Cinema

A video player for watching local video files

What IP

Info on your IP
gabmus.org

Contour Terminal Emulator

Contour is a modern and actually fast, modal, virtual terminal emulator, for everyday use

Text Pieces

Transform text without using random websites
@liferooter on GitHub

TuxGuitar

TuxGuitar is a free and open-source tablature editor.

Notes

Notes for GNOME

OpenBoard

Interactive whiteboard for schools and universities

Vorta

Backup client

nuclear music player

A electron based music player

Nostalgia

Set historic GNOME Wallpapers

Wallpaper Selector

Downloads and applies wallpapers
@davidoc26 on GitHub

NordPass Password Manager

An easy to use password manager brought to you by cybersecurity experts.

Audio Sharing

Share your computer audio
haeckerfelix.de

Wonderwall

Wallpaper manager
ktechpit.com

jstest-gtk

jstest-gtk - A graphical joystick tester

Bluefish

Text editor with many web and software development extras
openoffice.nl

Live Captions

Live Captioning for the desktop

FSearch

A graphical file search application
@cboxdoerfer on GitHub

Veloren

Veloren is a multiplayer voxel RPG written in Rust. It is inspired by games such as Cube World, Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Dwarf Fortress and Minecraft.

OpenTTD

Open source simulation game based upon Transport Tycoon Deluxe

Mini System Monitor

Monitoring CPU, RAM, Disk, Network usage

XnConvert

Easily batch process images and edit metadata

Helix

A post-modern text editor