Popular apps

1000 results

xbox-cloud-gaming-electron

Open-source Xbox Cloud Electron client
@mandruis7 on GitHub

Sonic Robo Blast 2 Kart

A kart racing mod based on the 3D Sonic the Hedgehog fangame Sonic Robo Blast 2

Flowblade

Video Editor - Fast, Precise, Stable

Tangram

Browser for your pinned tabs

Revolt

Revolt desktop app

EasySSH

SSH Connection Manager

Junction

Application chooser

Planify

Never worry about forgetting things again

Forecast

Weather app for GNOME

Birdtray

System tray new mail notification for Thunderbird

qpwgraph

A PipeWire Graph Qt GUI Interface

Nicotine+

Graphical client for the Soulseek network
nicotine-plus.org

Halftone

Give your images that pixel art-like style
@tfuxu on GitHub

Monitorets

Have always at a glance the usage of system resources
@jorchube on GitHub

ONVIFViewer

View and control network cameras using the ONVIF protocol

Beyond All Reason

The Total Annihilation Inspired RTS you've been waiting for

GNU Octave

Interactive programming environment for numerical computations

Passwords and Keys

Manage your passwords and encryption keys

zelda3

Zelda3 is a reverse engineered clone of Zelda - A Link to the Past.

KRDC

Connect with RDP or VNC to another computer
KDE

PDF Mix Tool

An application to perform common editing operations on PDF files

KFind

Find Files/Folders
KDE

DOSBox Staging

DOS/x86 emulator focusing on ease of use

Arianna

EBook Reader
KDE

Dynamic Wallpaper

Dynamic wallpaper creator for Gnome 42

Geany

A fast and lightweight IDE

Ear Tag

Edit audio file tags
drey.app

Fondo

Find the most beautiful wallpapers

Sonic 3: Angel Island Revisited

A fan-made widescreen remaster of Sonic 3 & Knuckles.

Monero GUI

Monero: the secure, private, untraceable cryptocurrency