Popular apps

1000 results
xbox-cloud-gaming-electron
Open-source Xbox Cloud Electron client
This app is verified
@mandruis7 on GitHub
Sonic Robo Blast 2 Kart
A kart racing mod based on the 3D Sonic the Hedgehog fangame Sonic Robo Blast 2
Flowblade
Video Editor - Fast, Precise, Stable
Tangram
Browser for your pinned tabs
Revolt
Revolt desktop app
EasySSH
SSH Connection Manager
Junction
Application chooser
Planify
Never worry about forgetting things again
Forecast
Weather app for GNOME
Birdtray
System tray new mail notification for Thunderbird
qpwgraph
A PipeWire Graph Qt GUI Interface
Nicotine+
Graphical client for the Soulseek network
This app is verified
nicotine-plus.org
Halftone
Give your images that pixel art-like style
This app is verified
@tfuxu on GitHub
Monitorets
Have always at a glance the usage of system resources
This app is verified
@jorchube on GitHub
ONVIFViewer
View and control network cameras using the ONVIF protocol
Beyond All Reason
The Total Annihilation Inspired RTS you've been waiting for
GNU Octave
Interactive programming environment for numerical computations
Passwords and Keys
Manage your passwords and encryption keys
zelda3
Zelda3 is a reverse engineered clone of Zelda - A Link to the Past.
KRDC
Connect with RDP or VNC to another computer
This app is verified
KDE
PDF Mix Tool
An application to perform common editing operations on PDF files
KFind
Find Files/Folders
This app is verified
KDE
DOSBox Staging
DOS/x86 emulator focusing on ease of use
Arianna
EBook Reader
This app is verified
KDE
Dynamic Wallpaper
Dynamic wallpaper creator for Gnome 42
Geany
A fast and lightweight IDE
Ear Tag
Edit audio file tags
This app is verified
drey.app
Fondo
Find the most beautiful wallpapers
Sonic 3: Angel Island Revisited
A fan-made widescreen remaster of Sonic 3 & Knuckles.
Monero GUI
Monero: the secure, private, untraceable cryptocurrency
