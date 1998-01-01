Popular apps

1000 results

ZSNES

Super Nintendo emulator
@xyproto on GitHub

Collision

Check hashes for your files
geopjr.dev

Weather

Beautiful and lightweight weather app
@amit9838 on GitHub

OpenAndroidInstaller

Makes installing alternative Android distributions nice and easy.
openandroidinstaller.org

Workbench

Learn and prototype with GNOME technologies

DataGrip

IntelliJ-based IDE for databases and SQL

Goodvibes

Play web radios

MusicBrainz Picard

MusicBrainz's music tagger

OpenRA

Reimagining of early Westwood real-time strategy games

Soundux

A cross-platform soundboard
@Soundux on GitHub

vokoscreenNG

Easy to use screencast creator

Baidu Netdisk

Baidu Netdisk desktop client

Albion Online

MMORPG open medieval fantasy game

Minder

Create, develop and visualize your ideas

Gitnuro

Multiplatform Git client
jetpackduba.com

Tuba

Browse the Fediverse
geopjr.dev

Curtail

Compress your images
@huluti on GitHub

Frog

Extract text from images

Scratch

Create stories, games, and animations, share with others around the world

AppFlowy

Open Source Notion Alternative

Kega Fusion

An emulator for Sega 8 and 16-bit consoles

Trilium Notes

Build your personal knowledge base

HydraPaper

Wallpaper manager with multi monitor support
gabmus.org

GNU Emacs

An extensible text editor

Ciano

A multimedia file converter

Airshipper

Airshipper is the official launcher for Veloren.

SoundConverter

Convert audio files

GNOME Mahjongg

Match tiles and clear the board
GNOME

Midori Web Browser

A fast and lightweight web browser

toolBLEx

A Bluetooth Low Energy device scanner and analyzer
emeric.io