Apps by Zetsubou Games

An Adventurer's Gallantry

Disgraced knight-in-training Oren gets a second chance at life as an adventurer in this fantasy visual novel
zetsubou.games

Humanity Must Perish

A comedic visual novel about an android dressed as a high school girl as she prepares to destroy humanity
zetsubou.games

Max Massacre

A visual novel set in a monster-filled fantasy world
zetsubou.games

Wander No More

A visual novel telling the story of a rogue samurai
zetsubou.games

Sable's Grimoire (Demo)

Monster girl visual novel which takes place in a magic academy
zetsubou.games