Apps by Zetsubou Games
An Adventurer's Gallantry
Disgraced knight-in-training Oren gets a second chance at life as an adventurer in this fantasy visual novel
Humanity Must Perish
A comedic visual novel about an android dressed as a high school girl as she prepares to destroy humanity
Max Massacre
A visual novel set in a monster-filled fantasy world
Wander No More
A visual novel telling the story of a rogue samurai
Sable's Grimoire (Demo)
Monster girl visual novel which takes place in a magic academy
