Apps by The KDE Community
9 results
Arianna
EBook Reader
This app is verified
KDE
Kasts
Podcast application
This app is verified
KDE
KTouch
Touch Typing Tutor
This app is verified
KDE
Tokodon
A Mastodon client
This app is verified
KDE
Akregator
A news feed reader
This app is verified
KDE
Kontact
Handle all your emails, calendars, contacts and more within a single window
This app is verified
KDE
NeoChat
A client for matrix, the decentralized communication protocol
This app is verified
KDE
Bomber
Arcade Bombing Game
This app is verified
KDE
Kolor Lines
Tactical Game
This app is verified
KDE