Apps by Sugar Labs Community

Paint

A sweet painting tool

Music Keyboard

Play music with this piano keyboard

Maze

A simple maze game

Words

A multilingual offline dictionary

Finance

Learn financial planning basics

Abacus

A tool for simple arithmetic calculations

Speak

An animated face that speaks whatever you type

Music Blocks

A collection of tools for exploring fundamental musical concepts in a fun way.

Physics

Prove Sir Isaac Newton correct

Measure

Oscilloscope program for visualizing microphone input

Pippy

Talk to your computer in Python

Solar System

Learn about the planets

Sugar Chess

A sweet Chess game

Read ETexts

Read thousands of free e-books

Chart

Create your charts

FotoToon

Create your own comic

Sliderule

A mechanical calculator

Memorize

Find matching pairs

FractionBounce

A game about fractions

Story

Tell a story

ColorDeducto

A game based on logical induction

Turtle in a Pond

Surround the turtle before it runs of the screen

Swift Feet

Get on your feet and dance!

Implode

Implode blocks of the same colour until they are all gone

Dimensions

A pattern-matching game

Pukllanapac

A sliding-puzzle game