Apps by Sugar Labs Community
26 results
Paint
A sweet painting tool
Music Keyboard
Play music with this piano keyboard
Maze
A simple maze game
Words
A multilingual offline dictionary
Finance
Learn financial planning basics
Abacus
A tool for simple arithmetic calculations
Speak
An animated face that speaks whatever you type
Music Blocks
A collection of tools for exploring fundamental musical concepts in a fun way.
Physics
Prove Sir Isaac Newton correct
Measure
Oscilloscope program for visualizing microphone input
Pippy
Talk to your computer in Python
Solar System
Learn about the planets
Sugar Chess
A sweet Chess game
Read ETexts
Read thousands of free e-books
Chart
Create your charts
FotoToon
Create your own comic
Sliderule
A mechanical calculator
Memorize
Find matching pairs
FractionBounce
A game about fractions
Story
Tell a story
ColorDeducto
A game based on logical induction
Turtle in a Pond
Surround the turtle before it runs of the screen
Swift Feet
Get on your feet and dance!
Implode
Implode blocks of the same colour until they are all gone
Dimensions
A pattern-matching game
Pukllanapac
A sliding-puzzle game