Apps by KDE Community

8 results
AudioTube
Convergent YouTube Music client
This app is verified
KDE
Clock
Set alarms and timers, use a stopwatch, and manage world clocks
This app is verified
KDE
Weather
View real-time weather forecasts and other information
This app is verified
KDE
Calculator
A feature rich calculator
This app is verified
KDE
QMLKonsole
Mobile terminal application
This app is verified
KDE
Angelfish Web Browser
Webbrowser for mobile devices
This app is verified
KDE
Keysmith
Two-factor code generator for Plasma Mobile and Desktop
This app is verified
KDE
Alligator
Feed reader for mobile devices
This app is verified
KDE