Apps by KDE Community

8 results

AudioTube

Convergent YouTube Music client
KDE

Clock

Set alarms and timers, use a stopwatch, and manage world clocks
KDE

Weather

View real-time weather forecasts and other information
KDE

Calculator

A feature rich calculator
KDE

QMLKonsole

Mobile terminal application
KDE

Angelfish Web Browser

Webbrowser for mobile devices
KDE

Keysmith

Two-factor code generator for Plasma Mobile and Desktop
KDE

Alligator

Feed reader for mobile devices
KDE