Apps by JakobDev
12 results
jdSimpleAutostart
Edit autostart entries
This app is verified
jakobdev.codeberg.page
jdFlatpakSnapshot
A Program to create Snapshots of Flatpak Apps
This app is verified
jakobdev.codeberg.page
jdNBTExplorer
An Editor for Minecraft NBT files
This app is verified
jakobdev.codeberg.page
jdMinecraftLauncher
An classic styled Minecraft Launcher
This app is verified
jakobdev.codeberg.page
jdDesktopEntryEdit
A graphical Program to create and edit Desktop Entries
This app is verified
jakobdev.codeberg.page
jdDiff
A graphical cross platform diff viewer
This app is verified
jakobdev.codeberg.page
jdAnimatedImageEditor
A simple program for creating animated Images
This app is verified
jakobdev.codeberg.page
jdTextEdit
An advanced text editor
This app is verified
@JakobDev on GitLab
jdReplace
With jdReplace you can replace a text in all files of a directory
This app is verified
jakobdev.codeberg.page
jdAppStreamEdit
A graphical Program to create and edit AppStream files
This app is verified
jakobdev.codeberg.page
jdEolConverter
Converts End of Line of all files in a directory
This app is verified
jakobdev.codeberg.page
jdMrpackInstaller
Install Modrinth modpacks
This app is verified
jakobdev.codeberg.page