Apps by JakobDev

jdSimpleAutostart

Edit autostart entries
jakobdev.codeberg.page

jdFlatpakSnapshot

A Program to create Snapshots of Flatpak Apps
jakobdev.codeberg.page

jdNBTExplorer

An Editor for Minecraft NBT files
jakobdev.codeberg.page

jdMinecraftLauncher

An classic styled Minecraft Launcher
jakobdev.codeberg.page

jdDesktopEntryEdit

A graphical Program to create and edit Desktop Entries
jakobdev.codeberg.page

jdDiff

A graphical cross platform diff viewer
jakobdev.codeberg.page

jdAnimatedImageEditor

A simple program for creating animated Images
jakobdev.codeberg.page

jdTextEdit

An advanced text editor
@JakobDev on GitLab

jdReplace

With jdReplace you can replace a text in all files of a directory
jakobdev.codeberg.page

jdAppStreamEdit

A graphical Program to create and edit AppStream files
jakobdev.codeberg.page

jdEolConverter

Converts End of Line of all files in a directory
jakobdev.codeberg.page

jdMrpackInstaller

Install Modrinth modpacks
jakobdev.codeberg.page