Apps by CuboCore Group

14 results

CoreKeyboard

A simple virtual keyboard with word suggestions

CoreArchiver

A simple file compressing/extracting utility

CorePDF

A simple lightweight PDF viewer

CorePaint

A simple painting tool

CoreShot

A simple lightweight screen capture utility for X11

CoreFM

A simple lightweight easy to use file manager

CoreRenamer

A simple lightweight batch file renamer

CoreImage

A simple lightweight easy to use image viewer

CoreStats

A simple lightweight system resource viewer

CoreAction

A side bar with some handy gadgets

CorePad

A simple lightweight but powerful text editor

CoreInfo

A simple meta data viewer for files

CoreTime

A time related task manager

CoreHunt

An easy to use fast file searching tool