Apps by CuboCore Group
14 results
CoreKeyboard
A simple virtual keyboard with word suggestions
CoreArchiver
A simple file compressing/extracting utility
CorePDF
A simple lightweight PDF viewer
CorePaint
A simple painting tool
CoreShot
A simple lightweight screen capture utility for X11
CoreFM
A simple lightweight easy to use file manager
CoreRenamer
A simple lightweight batch file renamer
CoreImage
A simple lightweight easy to use image viewer
CoreStats
A simple lightweight system resource viewer
CoreAction
A side bar with some handy gadgets
CorePad
A simple lightweight but powerful text editor
CoreInfo
A simple meta data viewer for files
CoreTime
A time related task manager
CoreHunt
An easy to use fast file searching tool