Apps by Alex Kryuchkov
14 results
Radio
A simple radio with stations from the website radio-browser.info
This app is verified
@alexkdeveloper on GitHub
Recorder
Simple audio recorder
This app is verified
@alexkdeveloper on GitHub
Desktop Files Creator
Simple app for creating desktop files on GNU/Linux
This app is verified
@alexkdeveloper on GitHub
Notepad
Easy to create text notes
This app is verified
@alexkdeveloper on GitHub
Soma Radio
A simple radio with built-in stations from the website somafm.com
This app is verified
@alexkdeveloper on GitHub
Sudoku
Sudoku game
This app is verified
@alexkdeveloper on GitHub
Dynamic Wallpaper Creator
Simple dynamic wallpaper creator
This app is verified
@alexkdeveloper on GitHub
Relaxator
Relax to soothing sounds
This app is verified
@alexkdeveloper on GitHub
Astronum
Program for simple astrological and numerological calculations
This app is verified
@alexkdeveloper on GitHub
Forgetpass
Simple password generator for websites
This app is verified
@alexkdeveloper on GitHub
Gomoku
Gomoku game
This app is verified
@alexkdeveloper on GitHub
Gold Search
A game in which you need to look for gold
This app is verified
@alexkdeveloper on GitHub
Dice
A simple dice game
This app is verified
@alexkdeveloper on GitHub
Date of Catholic Easter
Calculate the date of Catholic Easter
This app is verified
@alexkdeveloper on GitHub