Apps by Alex Kryuchkov

14 results

Radio

A simple radio with stations from the website radio-browser.info
@alexkdeveloper on GitHub

Recorder

Simple audio recorder
@alexkdeveloper on GitHub

Desktop Files Creator

Simple app for creating desktop files on GNU/Linux
@alexkdeveloper on GitHub

Notepad

Easy to create text notes
@alexkdeveloper on GitHub

Soma Radio

A simple radio with built-in stations from the website somafm.com
@alexkdeveloper on GitHub

Sudoku

Sudoku game
@alexkdeveloper on GitHub

Dynamic Wallpaper Creator

Simple dynamic wallpaper creator
@alexkdeveloper on GitHub

Relaxator

Relax to soothing sounds
@alexkdeveloper on GitHub

Astronum

Program for simple astrological and numerological calculations
@alexkdeveloper on GitHub

Forgetpass

Simple password generator for websites
@alexkdeveloper on GitHub

Gomoku

Gomoku game
@alexkdeveloper on GitHub

Gold Search

A game in which you need to look for gold
@alexkdeveloper on GitHub

Dice

A simple dice game
@alexkdeveloper on GitHub

Date of Catholic Easter

Calculate the date of Catholic Easter
@alexkdeveloper on GitHub