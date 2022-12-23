Tandem

by Tandem Communications Inc.
Install

Virtual office for remote teams

Connect effortlessly with your distributed team. See who’s around, talk, and collaborate in one click.

Quick Collaboration

See which work apps your team is working in, and join them with a click. Shared cursors = better screen-sharing.

Spontaneous Conversations

Time zones got you working late? See who is also in work mode and get quick feedback on your work.

Co-working

Hang out in a minimal voice/video call to feel connected — like you're working at the same table.

NOTE: This package is not verified by, affiliated with, or supported by Tandem Communications Inc.

Changes in version 2.2.307

over 1 year ago
Installed Size~216 MB
Download Size212 MB
Available Architecturesx86_64
Installs2,496
LicenseProprietary
Project Websitehttps://tandem.chat
Helphttps://intercom.help/tandem_help
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/chat.tandem.Client

Installs over time

Manual Install

Make sure to follow the setup guide before installing

flatpak install flathub chat.tandem.Client

Run

flatpak run chat.tandem.Client