490 results
Mini Text
Ephemeral text edits
NightPDF
Dark Mode PDF reader
AusweisApp2
Official authentication app for German ID card and residence permit
Planify
Never worry about forgetting things again
UEFITool
UEFI firmware image viewer and editor
Smile
An emoji picker
Notes
Note-taking app. Write down your thoughts
XClicker
Fast gui autoclicker for x11 linux desktops
File Manager
ExpidusOS File Manager
Monitorets
Have always at a glance the usage of system resources
Paper
Take notes in Markdown
Iotas
Simple note taking
Discover Overlay
A graphical overlay for Discord voice chat.
CoreArchiver
A simple file compressing/extracting utility
Photo Editor
Easily edit and share all of your favorite photos
Exodus
All-in-one app to secure, manage, and exchange blockchain assets
GtkHash
Calculate message digests or checksums
Timer
Simple Countdown Timer
Reco
Record talks to remember the contents later
NormCap
Extract text from anywhere on the screen
Basemark GPU
GPU performance evaluation tool
vibrantLinux
System utility to adjust color saturation of X11 screens
Helix
A post-modern text editor
qFlipper
Graphical desktop application for updating Flipper Zero firmware via PC
Qalculate! (GTK UI)
Powerful and easy to use calculator
Clipboard
Cut, copy, and paste anything, anytime, anywhere
Moosync
Customizable music player
MenuLibre
An advanced FreeDesktop.org compliant menu editor
Gestures
Configure touchpad gestures
SaveDesktop
Save the current configuration of your desktop environment
