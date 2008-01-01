Search apps
Utilities
490 results
HydraPaper
Wallpaper manager with multi monitor support
PDF Slicer
A simple tool to extract, merge, rotate and reorder pages of PDF documents
FreeRDP Remote Desktop Client
FreeRDP (Remote Desktop Protocol) Client for Linux
Vim
The ubiquitous text editor
File Shredder
Securely delete your files
Passwords and Keys
Manage your passwords and encryption keys
Coolero
Coolero is a program to monitor and control your cooling devices
Vorta
Backup client
Meteo
Know the forecast of the next hours and days with data and maps
NordPass Password Manager
An easy to use password manager brought to you by cybersecurity experts.
Detwinner
Find and remove duplicate files and similar images
Imaginer
Imagine with AI
Notes
Notes for GNOME
Frog
Extract text from images
CherryTree
Hierarchical Note Taking
Wonderwall
Wallpaper manager
Fondo
Find the most beautiful wallpapers
Fcitx 5
Input Method
Galaxy Buds Client
Unofficial Galaxy Buds Manager for Windows and Linux
PDF Tricks
Tricks for PDF Files
KWrite
Text Editor
Footage
Polish your videos
Bluefish
Text editor with many web and software development extras
KFind
Find Files/Folders
Paper Clip
Edit PDF document metadata
Nostalgia
Set historic GNOME Wallpapers
Emote
Modern popup emoji picker
Live Captions
Live Captioning for the desktop
Gnote
A simple note-taking application
Mini System Monitor
Monitoring CPU, RAM, Disk, Network usage
