Search apps
/
Open Menu
Publish
Forum
About
Login
Home
Utilities
Utilities
490 results
Bavarder
Chit-chat with an AI
ytmdesktop
Free cross platform Desktop Player for YouTube Music
DB Browser for SQLite
DB Browser for SQLite is a light GUI editor for SQLite databases
Wez's Terminal Emulator
A GPU-accelerated cross-platform terminal emulator and multiplexer
Thincast Remote Desktop Client
A free RDP (Remote Desktop Protocol) Client for Linux, macOS and Windows
Mousai
Identify songs in seconds
Main Menu
Customize the menu
ksnip
Cross-Platform Screenshot tool with annotation features
Weather
View real-time weather forecasts and other information
Font Manager
A simple font management application for Gtk+ Desktop Environments
Inspector
View information about your system
Notepad Next
A cross-platform, reimplementation of Notepad++
Solanum
Balance working time and break time
Planner
Never worry about forgetting things again
OpenAndroidInstaller
Makes installing alternative Android distributions nice and easy
Eyedropper
Pick and format colors
Endeavour
Manage your tasks
CopyQ
Advanced clipboard manager
Yubico Authenticator
Graphical interface for displaying OATH codes with a YubiKey
KCalc
Scientific Calculator
Collision
Check hashes for your files
Text Pieces
Transform text without using random websites
Weather
Beautiful and lightweight weather app
Obfuscate
Censor private information
ColorWall
The Ultimate Desktop Wallpaper Application
EasySSH
SSH Connection Manager
Junction
Application chooser
MarkText
Next generation markdown editor
toolBLEx
A Bluetooth Low Energy device scanner and analyzer
FSearch
A graphical file search application
1
2
3
4
5
6
...
17