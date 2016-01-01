Search apps
490 results
Steam ROM Manager
An app for managing ROMs in Steam
Barrier
Barrier - Share mouse and keyboard over the local network
youtubedl-gui
A simple-to-use, cross-platform graphical interface for youtube-dl.
Authenticator
Generate Two-Factor Codes
Hardware Probe
Check operability of computer hardware and find drivers
GtkStressTesting
System utility designed to stress and monitor various hardware components
Gradience
Change the look of Adwaita, with ease
Indicator-KDEConnect
AppIndicator for KDE Connect
Hidamari
Video wallpaper for Linux
Piper
Gaming mouse configuration utility
Cryptomator
Multi-platform client-side encryption tool optimized for cloud storages
BoilR
Add non-steam games to your steam library
Nvidia System Monitor
Nvidia System Monitor Qt
Converter
Convert and manipulate images
Simplenote
The simplest way to keep notes
Ultimate Media Downloader
Online video & audio downloader for Linux, 1300+ websites support
Logseq
A local-first, non-linear, outliner notebook for organizing and sharing your personal knowledge base
SGDBoop
Apply SteamGridDB assets to Steam
Bootqt
Create bootable drives
Clock
Set alarms and timers, use a stopwatch, and manage world clocks
Touché
Multi-touch Gestures
MongoDB Compass
The MongoDB GUI
Standard Notes
A simple and private place for your notes, thoughts, and life's work
Decoder
Scan and Generate QR Codes
AdwSteamGtk
Adwaita for Steam Skin Installer
Firmware
Install firmware on devices
Whaler
Docker Container Management
Secrets
Manage your passwords
LocalSend
Share files to nearby devices
AntiMicroX
Graphical program used to map gamepad buttons to keyboard, mouse, scripts and macros
