490 results
File Roller
Open, modify and create compressed archive files
Characters
Character map application
CoreKeyboard
A simple virtual keyboard with word suggestions
Sublime Text
Sophisticated text editor for code, markup and prose
Déjà Dup Backups
Protect yourself from data loss
Filelight
Show disk usage and delete unused files
Parsec
Simple, low-latency game streaming
PlayOnLinux 4
Graphical front-end for Wine
ZapZap
Whatsapp Desktop for Linux
PowerISO
A all-in-one CD/DVD/Blu-Ray tool
Raspberry Pi Imager
Raspberry Pi imaging utility
Podman Desktop
Manage Podman and other container engines from a single UI and tray.
GreenWithEnvy
System utility designed to provide information, control the fans and overclock your NVIDIA card
OpenRGB
Open source RGB lighting control that doesn't depend on manufacturer software.
Minder
Create, develop and visualize your ideas
Fragments
A BitTorrent Client
Neovim
Vim-fork focused on extensibility and usability
AppImage Pool
A simple, modern AppImageHub Client.
Atom
A hackable text editor for the 21st Century
FreeFileSync
Visual folder comparison and synchronization
Font Downloader
Install fonts from online sources
Pika Backup
Keep your data safe
Ark
Archiving Tool
Phoenicis PlayOnLinux
Install and run Windows software on Linux
Peek
Simple screen recorder with an easy to use interface
Kooha
Elegantly record your screen
Authy Desktop
Twilio Authy two factor authentication desktop application
Notepadqq
An advanced text editor
Steam Deck Repo Manager
Install boot videos to your Steam Deck using Steam Deck Repo website API.
Warp
Fast and secure file transfer
