490 results
Identifications
It is a tool for the QA team and developers
Litteris
Penpal Correspondence Organized
Varnam Editor
Easily type Indic languages
Weibird
Native GTK+ Weibo client
TUMexam Client
Client for TUMexam to manage students and exams.
gScope
GTK interface to cscope
QiFlora
Mobile friendly application to monitor plants using Mi Flora devices.
OvGU Canteen
View the OvGU Mensa Menu in a small GTK App
CVRDecode
Decoder for California Digital COVID-19 Vaccine Recordds
Sideka
Village Governance Platform
