490 results
Capsule
Medication tracker
Add Times
Simple calculator for adding hours and minutes
Rymdport
Fast, encrypted file transfers
Swatch
Color palette manager
Symbolic Preview
Symbolics Made Easy
Reminduck
Remember your stuff in an adorably annoying way.
Luna
An amazing calendar widget
KmCaster
Display mouse and keyboard events on screen
KTrip
Public transport navigator
Cipher
Encode and decode text
vengi VoxEdit
voxel editor
Emulsion
Stock up on colors
CoreAction
A side bar with some handy gadgets
GTKWave
Electronic waveform viewer for viewing simulation results
Corluma
Control Philip's Hues, LIFX, Nanoleafs, and Arduinos.
Time Cop
A time tracking app that respects your privacy and gets the job done without getting too fancy
Frescobaldi
LilyPond Music Editor
Wikit Desktop
A universal dictionary
NFO Viewer
Viewer for NFO files
Lifeograph
Digital diary and note taking
CoreInfo
A simple meta data viewer for files
Siglo
Sync PineTime with your PinePhone
Portfolio
Manage files on the go
jdDiff
A graphical cross platform diff viewer
OneKey
All-in-one crypto wallet.
GX52
Provides control of LEDs and MFD for Logitech X52 and X52 Pro H.O.T.A.S.
Subsurface
Manage and display dive computer data
Nitrokey App
Manage your Nitrokey devices
Squey
Explore your data
Digital Assets
Cryptocurrencies prices and statistics
