490 results
RiftShare
Easy, Secure, Free file sharing. Cross platform file sharing using magic wormhole
Pebbles
Perform advanced calculations with ease
GKraken
Allows you to control the cooling of a NZXT Kraken X pump from Linux.
ThemeGenerator
Generate Styles with Style.
QXmlEdit
XML editor
Inochi Creator
Tool to create and edit Inochi2D puppets
PS2 Pnacher
Applying Pnaches directly to PS2 ISOs.
Password
Strong Password for Maximum Security
CorePad
A simple lightweight but powerful text editor
Oh My SVG
Reduce the size of SVGs
krop
A tool to crop PDF files
DeepQt
Harness the power of the DeepL API with this friendly user interface
AionTask
Cyclic task manager
KTimeTracker
Personal Time Tracker
Feeel
A simple home workout/exercise app that respects your privacy
Black Fennec
Extensible Semi-structured Data Editing Environment
Hamster
Your personal time keeping tool
Almond
The Open Virtual Assistant
Timetrack
A timetrack for GNOME
Organizer
A utility to organize your files into neat categories
Teleport
Share files over the local network
Checksumo
Verify specified file against given hash
TradeSim
The Linux Trading Simulator
Countdown
Track events until they happen or since they happened
Keysmith
Two-factor code generator for Plasma Mobile and Desktop
Tauno Serial Plotter
Simple serial plotter for Arduino and others similar devices.
CalCleaner
A simple graphical tool to purge old events from CalDAV calendars
CoreTime
A time related task manager
Deckr
Desktop app used with the Deckr chrome plugin
TeX Match
Find LaTeX symbols by sketching
