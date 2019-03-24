Search apps
Bisq
A decentralized bitcoin exchange network.
Dragit
Intuitive file sharing app for local network
GoForIt!
A stylish to-do list with built-in productivity timer
wger
Fitness/workout, nutrition and weight tracker
Key Cutter
Easily generate passwords based on your needs
Dippi
Calculate display info like DPI and aspect ratio
JRomManager
A Mame and Retrogaming Rom Manager
Nyrna
Suspend games and applications
Kronometer
Chronometer
RARS
RISC-V Assembler and Runtime Simulator
Chromatic
Fine-tune your instruments
CoreStats
A simple lightweight system resource viewer
Breathing
Relax and meditate
Powersupply
Linux power subsystem debugger
JPEXS Free Flash Decompiler
Decompile and edit SWF files
Airtame
Airtame is a wireless streaming solution
PDF Stitcher
PDF Stitcher is a utility to stitch together and modify line properties of PDF sewing patterns
moserial
Serial terminal
Zint Barcode Studio
Barcode generator
Hydrus
Organize media on the desktop
hmtimer
A graphical shutdown timer
Chirurgien
Understand and manipulate binary file formats
Vup Cloud Storage
Open-source end-to-end-encrypted cloud storage app with integrated media server
wxEDID
Read and edit Extended Display Identification Data (EDID) files
Stretchly
The break time reminder app
Tomboy
Desktop note-taking application
WebArchives
A web archives viewer
Gtranslator
Translate and localize applications and libraries
ARX
ARX Data Anonymization Tool
Vremenar
Display weather conditions and forecast on a map in a quick and simple way
