490 results
ThiefMD
The markdown editor worth stealing.
Clairvoyant
Ask questions, get psychic answers
Telegraph
Write and decode morse
Color Palette
Color Palette tool
jdFlatpakSnapshot
A Program to create Snapshots of Flatpak Apps
IP Lookup
Find info about an IP address.
010 Editor
Professional text and hex editing with binary templates
Alovoa
Open-source online dating application
Dot Matrix
The creativity playground of lines and curves
gpx-viewer
A simple gpx viewer
Elastic
Design spring animations
Events
Manage your schedule
WatchMate
Manage your PineTime
Nextcloud Password client
Manage your Nextcloud Passwords on your desktop
Give Me Lyrics
Lyrics for your songs
Webfont Kit Generator
Create @font-face kits easily
VirtualXT
Turbo PC/XT emulator
KopiaUI
Backup solution
BinEd
Binary/Hexadecimal Editor
KDE Itinerary
Digital travel assistant
ecode
Lightweight multi-platform code editor designed for modern hardware with a focus on responsiveness and performance.
XCA
X Certificate and Key management
Quilter
Focus on your writing
Repomaker
Create F-Droid repos with ease
Flips
A patcher for IPS and BPS files
Betaflight Configurator
Crossplatform configuration tool for the Betaflight flight control system
Satellite
Check your GPS reception and save your tracks
CraftOS-PC Accelerated
Advanced ComputerCraft emulator
Retro
A customizable retro digital segment clock
Share Preview
Test social media cards locally
