Search apps
/
Open Menu
Publish
Forum
About
Login
Home
Utilities
Utilities
490 results
ProtonUp-Qt
Install Wine- and Proton-based compatibility tools
Flatseal
Manage Flatpak permissions
Extension Manager
Browse, install, and manage GNOME Shell Extensions
Bottles
Run Windows Software
Protontricks
A simple wrapper that does winetricks things for Proton enabled games
WhatsApp Desktop
Unofficial WhatsApp Web Desktop client.
Bitwarden
A secure and free password manager for all of your devices
Warpinator
Send and Receive Files across the Network
PeaZip
Free file archiver utility, open, extract RAR TAR ZIP archives
KeePassXC
Community-driven port of the Windows application “KeePass Password Safe”
FreeTube
An Open Source YouTube app for privacy
Youtube Downloader Plus
Download videos and audios from hundreds of sites
Text Editor
Edit text files
Fonts
View fonts on your system
Calculator
Perform arithmetic, scientific or financial calculations
Logs
View detailed event logs for the system
Flatsweep
Flatpak leftover cleaner
System Monitoring Center
Multi-featured system monitor
Black Box
A beautiful GTK 4 terminal
Maps
Find places around the world
ClamTk
Easy to use graphical user interface for Clam Antivirus (ClamAV)
Weather
Show weather conditions and forecast
Clocks
Keep track of time
Impression
Create bootable drives
Dropbox
Access your files from any computer
gedit
Text editor
Metadata Cleaner
View and clean metadata in files
Extensions
Manage your GNOME Extensions
Nextcloud Desktop
Nextcloud desktop synchronization client
Connections
View and use other desktops
1
2
3
...
17