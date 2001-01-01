Search apps
/
Open Menu
Publish
Forum
About
Login
Home
System
System
91 results
GNOME Color Manager
Inspect and compare installed color profiles
CoreFM
A simple lightweight easy to use file manager
Pin It!
Create the shortcut to your favorite portable apps into your app launcher
Yakuake
Drop-down Terminal
jdSimpleAutostart
Edit autostart entries
OTPClient
GTK+ application for managing TOTP and HOTP tokens with built-in encryption.
Basilisk II
A 68k Macintosh emulator
John the Ripper CE
John the Ripper "Jumbo" password cracker
Szyszka
Simple but powerful file renamer, written in Rust
Aviator
Your Video Copilot: AV1/OPUS Video Encoder
Cutecom
Graphical serial terminal
Vup Cloud Storage
Open-source end-to-end-encrypted cloud storage app with integrated media server
Alpine Linux
Alpine linux subsystem
adriconf
Advanced DRI configurator
GstPipelineStudio
Draw your own GStreamer pipeline...
HxC Floppy Emulator
Software and hardware solution to replace the old floppy disk
Boxi
A terminal emulator for use with Toolbox
Darkbar
Darken application titlebars based on your preference
QMLKonsole
Mobile terminal application
k3x
Manager for local Kubernetes clusters with k3d
pw3270
Access TN3270 hosts
Roccat-tools
Applications to configure Roccat devices.
Ikona
Ikona is a design companion to help you design icons
OpenSCQ30
Control settings of Soundcore Q30 headphones
RISC-V CPU simulator
RISC-V CPU simulator for education purposes
AvaEmailArchivar
Archiving and restoring emails from IMAP mailboxes
Nagstamon
Nagstamon is a status monitor for the desktop.
World Possible ScriptLauncher
A tool for running shell scripts with root privileges
evtest-qt
A simple input device tester for Qt
Pacman Log Viewer
Inspect pacman log
1
2
3
4