Search apps
/
Open Menu
Publish
Forum
About
Login
Home
System
System
91 results
Helvum
Patchbay for PipeWire
ColorWall
The Ultimate Desktop Wallpaper Application
Junction
Application chooser
Wonderwall
Wallpaper manager
Fondo
Find the most beautiful wallpapers
Fcitx 5
Input Method
Footage
Polish your videos
jstest-gtk
jstest-gtk - A graphical joystick tester
Pods
Keep track of your podman containers
Mini System Monitor
Monitoring CPU, RAM, Disk, Network usage
AusweisApp2
Official authentication app for German ID card and residence permit
UEFITool
UEFI firmware image viewer and editor
File Manager
ExpidusOS File Manager
Monitorets
Have always at a glance the usage of system resources
Contour Terminal Emulator
Contour is a modern and actually fast, modal, virtual terminal emulator, for everyday use
KWalletManager
Wallet Management Tool
FS-UAE
FS-UAE Amiga Emulator
Trayscale
An unofficial GUI wrapper around the Tailscale CLI.
Clipboard
Cut, copy, and paste anything, anytime, anywhere
MenuLibre
An advanced FreeDesktop.org compliant menu editor
coppwr
Low level control GUI for PipeWire
GNOME Power Statistics
Observe power management
ZAP
The Zed Attack Proxy (ZAP) is a popular free security tool.
Oomox theme designer
customize icons, xrdb and GTK themes
AppEditor
Edit application menu
BOINC Manager
Contribute computing power to projects doing research in many scientific areas
KTailctl
A GUI for the Tailscale mesh network
Index
Manage your files
86Box
An emulator for classic IBM PC clones
Geekbench 6
Cross-platform system benchmark
1
2
3
4