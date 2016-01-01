Search apps
Disk Usage Analyzer
Check folder sizes and available disk space
Fedora Media Writer
A tool to create a live USB drive with an edition of Fedora
Boxes
Virtualization made simple
Logs
View detailed event logs for the system
System Monitoring Center
Multi-featured system monitor
Black Box
A beautiful GTK 4 terminal
ISO Image Writer
Write an ISO Image to a USB Disk
q4wine
Utility for Wine applications and prefixes management
ClamTk
Easy to use graphical user interface for Clam Antivirus (ClamAV)
Mission Center
Monitor system resource usage
Impression
Create bootable drives
BleachBit
Cleans files to free disk space and to maintain privacy
MEGAsync
Easy automated syncing between your computers and your MEGA Cloud Drive.
Dolphin
File Manager
PulseAudio Volume Control
Adjust the volume level of hardware devices and applications
Konsole
Terminal
Popsicle
Flash multiple USB devices in parallel
KDiskMark
Disk benchmark tool
Login Manager Settings
Customize your login screen
GPU-Viewer
A front-end to glxinfo, vulkaninfo, clinfo and es2_info
Hardware Probe
Check operability of computer hardware and find drivers
Indicator-KDEConnect
AppIndicator for KDE Connect
Dconf Editor
A graphical tool for editing the dconf database
Nvidia System Monitor
Nvidia System Monitor Qt
TLPUI
GTK-UI to change TLP configuration files easily.
DOSBox
x86/DOS emulator with sound and graphics
Cameractrls
Camera controls for Linux
Czkawka
Multi functional app to find duplicates, empty folders, similar images, broken files etc.
Wez's Terminal Emulator
A GPU-accelerated cross-platform terminal emulator and multiplexer
RazerGenie
Configure and control your Razer devices
1
2
3
4