101 results
TeleSculptor
Photogrammetry designed with a focus on aerial video
Engauge Digitizer
interactively convert a bitmap graph or map into numbers
Funkcio
Draw functions from points
OSCAR
The Open Source CPAP Analysis Reporter
Astronum
Program for simple astrological and numerological calculations
LogarithmPlotter
2D logarithmic-scaled plotter software to make Bode plots, sequences and distribution functions
SUMO
A Microscopic Traffic Simulation
Climaxima
Frontend for Maxima CAS
Hopsan
A modelling and simulation tool for fluid power and mechatronic systems
Photometric Viewer
Browse content of IES and LDT photometric files
Fityk
Non-linear curve fitting and data analysis
rpn
Reverse Polish Notation CLI calculator
TLA+ Toolbox
TLA+ Toolbox is an IDE (integrated development environment) for the TLA+ tools
Kadas Albireo
Mapping application for non-specialized users
Gwyddion
Program for SPM (scanning probe microscopy) data visualization and analysis
Tenmon
FITS/XISF image viewer, converter, index and search
PySimpleCV
Plot Cyclic voltammogram and battery cycling
kst
Interactive Data Visualization and Analysis
Makhber
Visualization and Analysis of Scientific Data
mMass
Open Source Mass Spectrometry Tool
Grock
Displays geological maps of the UK.
LG4X-V2
Python package for XPS curve fitting analysis
PoMiDAQ
View and record videos from UCLA Miniscopes
Rocs
Rocs Graph Theory
Syntalos
Synchronized data acquisition from diverse sources and flexible experiment control
Scram
Command line and graphical tool for probailistic risk analysis
Profex
Open Source XRD and Rietveld Refinement
RDPlot
RDPlot is a tool for plotting rate distortion curves
CRUSH
Data reduction and imaging for select astronomical cameras
suanPan
🧮 An Open Source, Parallel and Heterogeneous Finite Element Analysis Framework
