101 results
FreeCAD
An open source parametric 3D CAD modeler
Stellarium
Desktop Planetarium
KiCad
An EDA suite for schematic and circuit board design
QGIS Desktop
A Free and Open Source Geographic Information System
JupyterLab Desktop
JupyterLab desktop application, based on Electron
GNU Octave
Interactive programming environment for numerical computations
Meteo
Know the forecast of the next hours and days with data and maps
jamovi
Real-time statistical spreadsheet
KStars
Desktop Planetarium
Identity
Compare images and videos
Qalculate! (GTK UI)
Powerful and easy to use calculator
Marble
Virtual Globe
Plots
Simple graph plotting
Gaia Sky
Open Source 3D universe simulator for desktop and VR with support for more than a billion objects
Scilab
Scientific software package for numerical computations
Mandelbulber2
Free and open source 3D fractals generator
The Gnumeric Spreadsheet
A High-Precision Spreadsheet Program
Pure Maps
Maps and navigation
Citations
Manage your bibliography
Qalculate! (Qt UI)
Powerful and easy to use calculator
GNU PSPP
GNU PSPP is a program for statistical analysis of sampled data
Kalzium
Periodic Table of Elements
BOINC Manager
Contribute computing power to projects doing research in many scientific areas
Aliza MS
A free medical DICOM viewer
Siril
Astronomical image (pre-)processing program
FlashPrint
Slicer for the FlashForge 3D printers
Gpredict
Real-time satellite tracking and orbit prediction program
QElectroTech
Electrical diagram editor
LabPlot
Interactive Data Visualization and Analysis
Genius
Genius is a general purpose calculator program
